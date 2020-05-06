Events calendar

Archery/Wendell

Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Niagara Springs 3D Shoot is May 23-24, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and money class scores must be posted by 4 p.m. This year, all adults may participate in a money class as an amateur, intermediate or pro/sponsored, or shoot the course for fun (no prizes). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee. Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org .

Poster contest/TF

Magic Valley Arts Council’s poster contest for the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. Create a poster through June 1 for a chance to win $100. Submission can be in one of three divisions: Overall Event — highlight the 10th anniversary; Viewing and Voting — view the work of more than 250 artists and vote on your favorites; and Youth Artists — students have a chance to show their work. Submit a 14-inch-by-11-inch poster by email to Magicvalleyartscouncil@magicvalleyartscouncil.org. Details are available at MagicValleyHasArt.com. Poster contest winners will be announced at the Art & Soul Kickoff Celebration on June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.