Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377536425
Friday, Jan. 1
Sage Albrecht: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a live music performance by Sage Albrecht. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Comedy Night with Dr. Nick Redbone featuring Jeff Leir: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for laughs by Dr. Nick Redbone! Our very own Jeff Leir will be opening! 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098881013
Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Sundayfor an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. 208-933-2570.
Monday, Jan. 4
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 9, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721552-0
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Thursday, Jan. 7
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721556-0
Learn to sew for free! Build a new skill and pursue your passion today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349331413
Friday, Jan. 8
2nd Chance Let’s Grow Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon and 6-9 p.m., Twin Falls, TBD. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $50. eventbrite.com/e/2nd-chance-lets-grow-workshop-tickets-132809714431
Sunday, Jan. 10
Monday, Jan. 11
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 16, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/721553-0
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Thursday, Jan. 14
