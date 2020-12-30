Events calendar

 Skip to main content
Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377536425

Friday, Jan. 1

Sage Albrecht: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a live music performance by Sage Albrecht. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Comedy Night with Dr. Nick Redbone featuring Jeff Leir: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for laughs by Dr. Nick Redbone! Our very own Jeff Leir will be opening! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098881013

Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Sundayfor an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. 208-933-2570.

Monday, Jan. 4

Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 9, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721552-0

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377538431

Thursday, Jan. 7

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377540437

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721556-0

Learn to sew for free! Build a new skill and pursue your passion today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349331413

Friday, Jan. 8

2nd Chance Let’s Grow Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon and 6-9 p.m., Twin Falls, TBD. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $50. eventbrite.com/e/2nd-chance-lets-grow-workshop-tickets-132809714431

Sunday, Jan. 10

Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098883019

Monday, Jan. 11

Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 16, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/721553-0

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377542443

Thursday, Jan. 14

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377540437

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721556-0

Learn to sew for free! Build a new skill and pursue your passion today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349331413

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

