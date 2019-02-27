Wednesday, Feb. 27
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Guitar music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The play is directed by Gary Hopper and features company artist Jana Arnold, Jessi Zhang of New York, Adam Turck of Richmond, Va., and Maggie Horan of New York. After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her West Village apartment. In a month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and ultimately reach each other. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival, themed “Women Still Waiting for Change,” features the screening of “The Bleeding Edge” documentary, U.S., 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering of “The Invisible War” and “The Hunting Ground,” along with investigative producer Amy Herdy who will present the film, turn their sights on the $400 billion medical device industry, with a large percentage of these devices targeting women. Tickets are $15 each or $60 for all five films (showing Feb. 27 to March 3), and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Requiem of the Rose King” by Aya Kanno. Based on Shakespeare’s Richard III, Kanno’s dark fantasy finds the man who could be king between worlds, classes, and between good and evil. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The Broadway musical by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus combines storytelling, humor and music, featuring songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Presentation/Jerome
Manny Scott speaks at 6 p.m. at the Jerome High School auditorium, 104 Tiger Drive. Scott is an original Freedom Writer whose story is told in part in the 2007 movie, “Freedom Writers.” Free and open to the community. 208-324-2392.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “The Judge” documentary, Palestine, 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The film provides rare insight into Sharia law, an often misunderstood legal framework for Muslims. Director Erika Cohn, who presents the film, tells her story through the eyes of the first woman judge to be appointed to the Middle East’s religious courts, Kholoud Al-Faqih. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Friday, March 1
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, March 1 through March 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Community bingo, 6 p.m. on the first Friday at Bridgeview Estates Independent and Assisted Living, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Also a chance to win prizes. Free. 208-736-3933.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “I Am Not a Witch” drama, Zambia, 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The drama is the directorial debut of Rungano Nyoni, who was born in Zambia and raised in Wales. After a minor incident in her village, 9-year-old Shula is exiled to a traveling witch camp and a government official co-opts Shula from the camp to use her powers for his own gain. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Saturday, March 2
Presentation/TF
Presentation by Shawn Willsey, College of Southern Idaho geology professor and author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho,” 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Willsey will speak about the geologic events that have shaped the unique landscapes of south-central Idaho. Signed copies of his book will be available for purchase. Admission is free and parking is available behind the museum. Seating is limited, bring a folding chair. Twinfallsmuseum.org.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Dancing/TF
Contra Dance Social, 6 to 9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Contra dance is an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music and refreshments provided. Free. 208-733-5872.
Bean fest/Filer
Second annual Filer Bean Festival and Cook-off, “Beans, Bingo and Brew,” 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Merchants Building No. 3, 215 Fair Ave. Entrants set up at 5 p.m. Bring your best bean dish: appetizers, salads, entrees or desserts; adult division with $250 cash prize in each category and youth division, $100. Also features bingo by Filer American Legion, brews by Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger, or $20 per family. Bean entry pre-registration required; pick up registration forms at the fairgrounds office, Cruisin’ Classics and Filer Mutual Telephone, or contact Joe, 208-731-4318, or Cheryl, 208-312-8041. Proceeds benefit Filer Fun Days.
Bird walk/Hailey
Environmental Resource Center’s “Birds in our Backyard: Hailey” presentation and bird walk with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “Facing The Dragon” documentary, Afghanistan, Europe and U.S., 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. For more than four years, filmmaker Sedika Mojadidi followed two unconventional Afghan women, Nilofar, a Parliament member, and Shakila, a television journalist, to assemble her latest film. The women are forced to choose between motherhood and ambition amidst threats to their lives and families. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Sunday, March 3
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 2 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “On Her Shoulders” documentary, global, 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Nadia Murad, 23, survived the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in northern Iraq. Filmmaker Alexandria Bombach follows Murad’s undertakings of giving testimony before the U.N., visiting refugee camps, soul-bearing media interviews and meetings with top government officials. Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after the film’s completion. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Monday, March 4
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, March 4 through March 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons N Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive in Jerome. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Tuesday, March 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 5 through March 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser/TF
Annual Empty Bowls Dinner fundraiser, 6 to 10 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The event features dinner, 6-8 p.m., and music by Eric May Band, 7-10 p.m., along with a silent auction, raffles and door prizes. Dinner tickets are $20 and available at Hands On, South Central Community Action Partnership or at the door. Proceeds benefit Magic Valley food banks.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m. March 6 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. The comedic play tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds her sister’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure in an imaginary world. Rated PG for mild language and stronger themes. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 6 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through March 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through April 11, at CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection and white balance controls, and also provide photo critiques. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “They Returned Fighting: African Americans and the End of World War I” with Professor Justin Vipperman, 6 p.m. March 7 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Red Summer: The Summer of 1919 and the Awakening of Black America” by Cameron McWhirter. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Music/Jerome
Young Dubliners, Guess When and Eric May, 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance at jerometickets.com or $25 day of show. Reserved seats are $30. 208-644-1111.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. March 7, 8, 11, 14-16, 18 and 21-23 and at 2 p.m. March 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Cast is Wendell Wells and Denny Davis. The off-Broadway comedy features the actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas, with quick-change artistry, changing costumes and 20 characters. “Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Rodeo/TF
43rd annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 8 and 9 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Features cowboys and cowgirls from CSI along with colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, EZ Money Auto in Burley, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly, and the CSI Expo Center. Info: Steven Birnie, 208-732-6620 or sbirnie@csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Producers” at 7 p.m. March 8, 9, 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. March 10 and March 17 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Landon Ladwig. Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks, and based on the 1968 film. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Recital/TF
CSI Piano Celebration series will feature Emily Ezola and Kevin Olson, “An Evening of Piano Duos,” 7:30 p.m. March 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ezola and Olson, faculty members at Utah State University, present a variety of piano duos written in the past two centuries and share some of the unique history of this genre and the composers who were drawn to writing for two pianos. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office. 208-732-6788.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. March 9 at 530 Shoshone St. W. Meal of breakfast frittatas, ham, sausage, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Writing class/TF
“Yes, You Can Write a Book in an Afternoon” class, presented by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 5 p.m. March 9 at the CSI Shields Building, room 103. Learn to create an eBook for your field with instruction for a simple framework and have a draft ready for editing by the end of the class. Additional resources will be given to help students bring the book to completion and publication. Instructor is Cindy Sue Bezas, who has been published in books and articles. Fee is $67 plus $15 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Cooking class/TF
Spring Fresh Recipes class with Chef Penny Moline, 6 p.m. March 9 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu includes asparagus soup, spring veggie pizza, spring veggie paella, and lemon tart. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 69th annual Rock and Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Features exhibits of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and displays by Herrett Center for Arts and Science museum, Hagerman Fossil Beds and Magic Valley Gold Panning Club. Also includes demonstrations, activities, door prizes, grand prize drawing and a silent auction. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and older. Children under 12 admitted for free if accompanied by an adult. Info: Shirley Metts, 208-423-4827, or magicvalleygemclub.org.
Jazz/Ketchum
Pianist Alfredo Rodríguez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez, 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Both Grammy-nominated artists are best known for their individual work and began working together on Rodríguez’ 2012 album “Invasion Parade.” Since that recording session, the Cuban jazz musicians have occasionally performed as a duo. Rodriguez is known for his solo jazz piano career as a “Quincy Jones” musician, and Martinez has a percussion career as leader of the Pedrito Martinez Group. Tickets for Sun Valley Center members are $70 premium seating and $45 regular seating, and for non-members, $80 and $55 for nonmembers (plus tax and ticket fees). Student tickets are $35 and $22.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum, 7:30 p.m. March 12 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-On Homemade Ravioli cooking class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. March 14 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make, stuff and cut the dough. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Music/Jerome
American Hitmen with Ginger and The Gents, 7 p.m. March 15 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $15 day of show. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Music/Jerome
Dylan Jakobsen, Eric May and Rockin’ Horse, 7 p.m. March 16 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by Kat Kountry 106 KKMV and 94.7 Buck FM. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. Reserved seats are $15. 208-644-1111.
