Events calendar

Jazz/TF

CSI Spring Jazz Collaboration featuring the CSI jazz groups and Madrigals, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program includes “Desafinado,” “Bluer than Blue” and Rosana Eckert’s “You Take Me Away” and jazz standards with “April in Paris,” Mercer Ellington’s “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be” and Count Basie’s “Splanky.” The Madrigals honor a cappella roots with arrangements of “Skylark” and “I Got it Bad (And That Ain’t Good).” The college’s new jazz guitar ensemble also presents a debut performance. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.

Theater/TF

CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.

Fundraiser/Jerome