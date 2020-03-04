Events calendar

Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, March 4
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Eugene Ionesco’s classic 1959 play is an absurdist farce about the rising conformism and fascism during the World War II. Zinnie Harris’ new version of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” brings the audience to Europe and its politics today. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, March 5
Stories/TF
Story Time features a mystery children’s story, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 through March 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Eugene Ionesco’s classic 1959 play is an absurdist farce about the rising conformism and fascism during the World War II. Zinnie Harris’ new version of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” brings the audience to Europe and its politics today. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Presentation/Jerome
“The Second Coming of the KKK” conversation with Professor Justin Vipperman of CSI, 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “The Second Coming of the KKK: the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition” by Linda Gordon. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Friday, March 6
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, March 6 through March 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Jazz/TF
CSI Spring Jazz Collaboration featuring the CSI jazz groups and Madrigals, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program includes “Desafinado,” “Bluer than Blue” and Rosana Eckert’s “You Take Me Away” and jazz standards with “April in Paris,” Mercer Ellington’s “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be” and Count Basie’s “Splanky.” The Madrigals honor a cappella roots with arrangements of “Skylark” and “I Got it Bad (And That Ain’t Good).” The college’s new jazz guitar ensemble also presents a debut performance. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Canyonside Christian School’s annual dinner and auction with a Roaring ‘20s theme, 5:30 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a tri-tip dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The event also features live and silent auctions, dessert auction, raffles and games. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best dressed couple. Dinner tickets are $20 each or $35 for two. Reserved table of eight is $150. Tickets are available at the school office, 820 E. Nez Perce St., or 208-324-3444. All proceeds benefit the students of Canyonside Christian.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Brian Olmstead at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Olmstead discusses the history of the canal system, Milner Dam and other parts of the canal infrastructure. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dinner/TF
Boy Scout Troop 65’s 47th annual pancake supper, 3 to 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 601 Shoshone St. N. The menu is all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausages, hash browns, coffee and punch. Tickets are available in advance or at the door for $5 a person or $20 for a family up to six people.
Banquet/TF
National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Strutters’ 16th annual banquet at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Also live and silent auctions, games and raffles with prizes including guns. Tickets are $65 single, $95 per couple and $300 sponsor. Special gun tables also available with reserved seating. Sign up online at events.nwtf.org/120110-2020 for a chance to win a gun. Information and tickets: Daron Brown, 208-539-6495 or smalltractorworks@gmail.com, or John Howard, 208-861-3296 or john@fallsbrand.com.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter. Carlene Carter has been releasing music for about four decades, and her 2014 album release was “Carter Girl.” She also toured a few years with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets are $26 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Sunday, March 8
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Ketchum
Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. She started her career singing with the Carter Family and has written countless songs, recorded 12 albums, collaborated with many musicians and released more than 20 singles. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash. In 2014, she released her “Carter Girl” album. She also toured with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Museum of Art box office, 191 Fifth St. E, Ketchum.
Monday, March 9
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a John Wayne classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. It’s about an ex-boxer who returns to Ireland to win the hand of a spirited young woman. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, March 10
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. March 10 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. March 10. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” by Mia Russell, 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by John Carreyrou, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter at the Wall Street Journal, 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. In his New York Times bestseller “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” Carreyrou shares the inside story of the rise and collapse of Theranos, the one-time multibillion-dollar company with the promise of a blood-testing technology that never existed. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project from last fall, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Museum’s members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students and educators. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. March 11 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 11 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Discussion/TF
Discussion with Master Gardeners, 6:30 p.m. March 11 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library is partnering with the University of Idaho Extension Office to bring the Master Gardeners to answer all your planting questions. Stop by for ideas, tips, and information from the gardening experts. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “We Shall Overcome,” a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Producer and musical director Damien Sneed’s production showcases African-American music traditions with spoken word from King’s recorded speeches. The program features vocalist and pianist Sneed, a six-person choir and a band. The performance combines music and culture with traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. Tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. March 11 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Bedlam” by Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, 6 p.m. March 12 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist, Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to examine the national mental health crisis. He follows the poignant stories of people suffering with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other chronic psychiatric conditions, Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 7 p.m. March 12-14 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. Also matinee at 2 p.m. March 14 and doors open at 1:30 p.m. The audience will be transported to the small town that Belle is desperate to escape and to the castle that holds the beast prisoner. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. March 13; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Rodeo/TF
Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 13-14 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Features student athletes from CSI and other colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region. Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $12 at the door, and $5 for children 6-12. Advanced ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly and the CSI Expo Center office.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Ron James at 1 p.m. March 14 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. James will discuss the history of Chinese mining along the Snake River. He has done extensive research on the Chinese influence in southern Idaho. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Tournament/TF
Annual Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament with sessions at 1:30 and 7 p.m. March 13, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. March 15 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: tournament co-chairwomen Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735, or Shirley Tschannen, 208-934-4405.
Music/TF
Billy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Retreat, music/TF
Contemplative Lenten Retreat, “Be Still and Know…,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. The retreat is facilitated by Kimberlee Peifer and Jonathan Bancroft Colon, with different contemplative prayer practices. Choral Evensong follows at 5 p.m. with a service of prayers, psalms and music, including the Choir Guys with two pieces commissioned by music director Daniel Gawthrop; free and open to the community. Cost of the retreat is $30, which includes all materials and a lunch; register at episcopaltwinfalls.org by March 9.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. March 14; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra’s winter concert, 3 p.m. March 14 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted at the door. Magicvalley-youthorchestra.org.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight March 14 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 70th annual show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 30. The show features displays of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and also collectable mineral specimens, unique custom jewelry, lapidary art demonstrations and children’s activities. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children. Magicvalleygemclub.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 14 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with entertainment including a musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.