Events calendar

Magic Valley Iris Society meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hong Kong Restaurant, 163 Cheney Drive W. Mike from Sutton’s Iris Gardens in Meridian presents a program on new irises. Also door prizes. Anyone is welcome and you don’t need to be a member to attend. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.

Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Kelly and Jim Jones at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Kelly Jones, author of “The Woman Who Heard Color” and other books, will speak about growing up in Twin Falls. Jim Jones, former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice, grew up in the Eden area and will share some of his experiences. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.

