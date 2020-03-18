Events calendar

Editor’s note: Events may be changed due to precautions around the COVID-19 virus. Please contact organizers for full details.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, March 18
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Game Show Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, March 19
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Parts” by Tedd Arnold, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Yoga/TF
Pop-up Yoga, the first in a series from Amy Toft Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Arts Council Full Moon Gallery, 195 River Vista Plaza. Spring Equinox Yoga, come get balance in your life. All levels are welcome. Cost is $10 a person. Extras include 4Roots juice shots, beverages from the Arts Council and a coupon from Elevation 486. Limited to 20 participants; reserve a space: 208-404-9670.
Ladies fest/Jerome
Ladies Night Out event, 5 to 9 p.m. at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Free fitness classes with spinning, TRX training and Zumba; handmade crafts, skin care tips, beauty products and refreshments. Free admission. 208-324-3389.
Friday, March 20
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s “Shrek The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Emily Johnson. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lunch/Jerome
Lenten lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through April 3, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E. Homemade soup, sandwiches, dessert (pie) and drinks for $6. The community is invited.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast and dental screenings, 8 to 10 a.m. at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $10 per person. CSI dental hygiene program provides free dental screenings with dental home-care kits and a raffle. 208-734-5084.
Youth fest/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Spring Break Kickoff, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event includes games, crafts and other activities. Free. 208-733-2964, Ext 301.
Iris meeting/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hong Kong Restaurant, 163 Cheney Drive W. Mike from Sutton’s Iris Gardens in Meridian presents a program on new irises. Also door prizes. Anyone is welcome and you don’t need to be a member to attend. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Kelly and Jim Jones at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Kelly Jones, author of “The Woman Who Heard Color” and other books, will speak about growing up in Twin Falls. Jim Jones, former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice, grew up in the Eden area and will share some of his experiences. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Sunday, March 22
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical” 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, March 23
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, March 24
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 1:30 p.m.; “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 1:30 p.m. March 25; “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. March 26; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 24 and 2:30 p.m. March 25-26; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 p.m. March 24-26. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Adult activity of glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to etch it with acid cream. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. March 25 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 1:30 p.m. March 25; “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. March 26; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 p.m. March 25-26; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 p.m. March 25-26. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 25 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. March 25 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. March 25 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season theme, “Gems of the Magic Valley,” noon March 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features “Climbing to New Heights in Accessibility” by Kim DePew, owner of Gemstone Climbing Center. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. March 26; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. March 26 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is Skottie Young’s “I Hate Fairyland.” Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics, or fans, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Solar System Odyssey,” 1:30 p.m. March 27; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Ethan Tucker, 10 p.m. March 27 and 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Jackpot
Diamond Rio, 9 p.m. March 27 and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 28 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Dave Heidemann at 1 p.m. March 28 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Heidemann has a collection of fishing tackle and shares his experiences with vintage gear. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. March 28; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Earth Hour telescope viewing session, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 28 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy, dinner/Filer
Hoots and Toots Comedy Show and Chili Feed, presented by the Filer Events Committee and the Filer Fire and Rescue, 6 p.m. March 28 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Merchant Building 3. Dinner with firehouse chili begins at 6 p.m. The show is at 7 p.m., hosted by Filer’s John Nunez with performances by Jeremy Nelson and Montana Burke. Also silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Children are welcome at the family-friendly event. Tickets are $25 for a family of five, $7 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Information: Joe, 208-731-4318, or Cheryl, 208-312-8041.
Dance class/TF
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 31 through May 19, in CSI’s Gym, Room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older to explore different styles of hip-hop street dance while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 18 years. She has taught dance and performed all over the world as well as appeared in movies and television shows. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.