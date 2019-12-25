Daily

Pickleball Time will be closed Dec. 25, 30, 31 and Jan. 1. Regular hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Theater/Hailey

Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. The cast features Neil Brookshire, Cassandra Bissell, Chris Carwithen, Orion Bradshaw, Kayla Kelley and Alexis Ulrich. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.

Presentation/Ketchum

Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about climate change at 3:30 p.m. at the Community Library Lecture Hall, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The discussion is moderated by Scott Runkel, upper school science teacher at Sun Valley Community School. Kerry discusses a new initiative, “World War Zero,” that he has launched with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Free admission; seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is presented through a partnership between the Hailey Climate Action Coalition, Environmental Resource Center and the library. Livestreaming of the presentation is available online, during and after the event, at https://livestream.com/comlib.

Film/Ketchum

Screening of “Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure,” 6 p.m. at the Community Library Lecture Hall, 415 Spruce Ave. N. A discussion follows with British Academy Award and Emmy winning filmmaker Anthony Geffen, who produced the film. In the new ITV documentary series, Dame Judi Dench embarks on a wild adventure to Borneo to explore one of the oldest and most spectacular rainforests, meet its enchanting animals and get a vivid insight into the importance of the rainforest to life on the planet. Free admission. Comlib.org.

Friday, Dec. 27

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Music/TF

Mosaic Jazz, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.

Music/TF

Bloom Solo, from Boise band Bread and Circus, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.

Theater/Hailey

Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.

Music/Hailey

Mickey and The Motorcars, 9 p.m. at The Mint, 116 S. Main St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40 and available at eventbrite.com. Age 21 and older.

Music/Jackpot

Vegas Country, a tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Dancing/Jerome

The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.

Bird walk/Ketchum

Winter Bird Walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The program begins with a presentation about Ketchum’s winter birds, followed by a walk around Ketchum to look for these species. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Music/TF

Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.

Theater/Hailey

Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.

Music/Jackpot

Vegas Country, a tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, 8 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Workshop/Ketchum

Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, their life histories, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.

Fest/Sun Valley

“Diamonds in the Snow, a Holiday Soiree” featuring Nathaniel Hackmann, 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 and available at sunvalleyopera.com.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Games/TF

Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.

Games/TF

Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.

Theater/Hailey

Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.

Monday, Dec. 30

Family fest/TF

The 13th annual Between the Eves celebration, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. This year’s theme is Hawaiian and dressing up is optional. The family event features games, crafts, puzzles, stories, a movie and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.

Dancing/TF

Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Fest/TF

New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The event features dancing, cocktails, balloon drop, prizes and champagne. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. 21 and older. Canyoncrestdining.com or leeradio.net.

Dancing/Buhl

Buttons n’ Bows’ New Year’s Eve square dance, 9 p.m. to midnight at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Cinnamon rolls will be served and finger foods are also welcome.

Fest/Jackpot

New Year’s Eve celebration with music by the High Street Band, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. Highway 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Free.

Fest/Jackpot

New Year’s Eve celebration with music by the Asphalt Cowboys, 10 p.m. at the Horseshu Saloon, 1220 U.S. Highway 93, in Jackpot, Nevada. Free.

Dancing/Jerome

New Year’s Eve dance featuring The Shadows Band, 8 p.m. to midnight at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S., off U.S. Highway 93. Admission is $5 per person for the dance. Food and drinks will be available by the Elks Lodge. The public is invited.

Music/Ketchum

Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The band celebrates five decades of rock-and-roll hits. Tickets are $150 to $200 and are available at theargyros.org.

Fest/Rupert

New Year’s Eve community party and giant sugar beet drop at the Rupert Square. The party starts at 7 p.m. in front of the Wilson Theatre. The event features music by a DJ, Devon Tyler, Barton & Bollar and Jonathan McEuen. A giant, lighted steel sugar beet will be dropped by a crane at midnight at the park, followed by fireworks.

Party, fireworks/ Sun Valley

Family night skiing and party, 5 to 9 p.m. at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 83 Elkhorn Road. The event features skiing, music, face painting, party hat decorating, a photo booth and bouncy twister, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults and $30 for ages 12 and younger. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.

Fest/Sun Valley

Annual New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 9 p.m. at the River Run Lodge on Serenade Lane. Presented by Sun Valley Company and Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Junior Patrons’ Circle. Features music by Portland-based duo Ben Braden and Nick Sadler of Strange Hotels and DJs Madeline O’Moore, Cara Stricker and Leigh Peterson of the Los Angeles-based female collective, Pet Cool. Also a photo booth, complimentary champagne until 10 p.m., and a midnight toast. Must be 21 and older. Tickets are $150 per person and available at sunvalleycenter.org or at Sun Valley Center’s box office in Ketchum. 208-726-9491.

Next week

Archery/Filer

Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 2020 Resolutions Shoot is Jan. 1 at the indoor range at 691 U.S. Highway 30. Features 300 Vegas seeding lines at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and three end brackets start at 1 p.m. Open and bow hunter classes for men, women and youth. Shooters fees are $50 for sponsored and $25 for non-sponsored. Also 80% payback. Lunch available for $5. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.

Stories/TF

Story Time will feature a mystery children’s story, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Art/TF

Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 2 through Jan. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.

Art/TF

Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 10; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Music/TF

Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.

Dance/Jerome

Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.

Art/TF

Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 through Jan. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.

Art/TF

Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.

Reptiles/TF

Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Workshop/TF

Make Your Own Bullet Journal, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. For those interested in getting more organized, the library assists to craft a simple journal and shares tools to keep track of many items. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.

Music/TF

Kit and Sherry, 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.

Fest/TF

Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, including trailers of new shows and a live sky tour, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Astronomy/TF

Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

