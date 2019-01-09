Wednesday, Jan. 9
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free film screening of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” 6:30 p.m. in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows the film. It’s the story of the indigenous influence in the history of American music and features music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson. The documentary is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Art talk/Ketchum
Artist talk with MK Guth, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Guth discusses the role of social ritual, performance, food and drink within her artistic practice. The art talk is part of Sun Valley Center’s “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Cooking class/TF
“Hands-on Gnocchi and Pappardelle Pasta” class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Create gnocchi (a soft Italian potato dough dumpling), and also roll out and make homemade pappardelle pasta noodles. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “The Irish Pub” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary celebrates the Irish pub and the people who own and run the establishments. Award-winning Irish filmmaker Alex Fegan talks with pub owners about their life, their work and their devotion. The film is presented as part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Jan. 11
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m., and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of breakfast frittatas, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Also music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Program/TF
Presentation by Alex Kunkel, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, near Curry. Learn about everyday items from the past and how some things have changed while others remain the same. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:30 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Monday, Jan. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning knitting and crocheting class, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Cooking class/TF
“Maximizing Meals While Minimizing Prep,” a three-in-one meal class with Carrie Richens, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The menu is slow-cooker pulled pork, island-style teriyaki bowls and crunchy taco salad. Learn how to turn a slow-cooker protein into at least three different meals. Cost is $35; register at 208-733-5477.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Judo/TF
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way” for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 15 through May 9, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Judo/TF
“Advanced Judo,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 15 through May 9, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, Judo Gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Students may begin at any time during the semester with head instructor’s permission. Cost is $80, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 16 through May 29, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required by younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Workshop/Ketchum
Creative Jump-in workshop, “Sketching Kitchen Memories” with artist Bob Dix, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Learn the basics of observational drawing by studying kitchen objects. The workshop is part of Sun Valley Center’s “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Tickets are $30 for Sun Valley Center members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Fest/Hailey
Winter Warm-up Veillee with Bon Debarras, 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey center, 314 S. Second Ave. The gathering features a short performance by Montreal-based trio Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault, along with Quebec-inspired desserts and mulled wine and cider. The group plays traditional French Canadian music mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Admission is $10 per person. Bring a homemade dessert to share and be admitted for free; register: Kristine Bretall at kbretall@sunvalleycenter.org.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, a new quarterly wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Taste four wines that are paired with some Italian bites. Cost is $25; register at 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 18, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Ketchum
Bon Debarras in concert, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The Montreal-based artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault play traditional French Canadian songs mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. Tickets are $30 and $55 for Sun Valley Center members, $40 and $65 for nonmembers. Student tickets are $15 and $27.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 19; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance show/TF
Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Co. presents its “Come Alive” show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The dance ensemble is the current United States Ballroom Dance Formation Champion and is a frequent winner of the British Formation Championships. The dance company has performed in more than 35 countries and is directed by Professor Curt Holman. Tickets are $15 at Deseret Book, the CSI ticket office, and at twinfallsballroom2019.eventbrite.com.
Card fest/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s card tournament with lunch at noon Jan. 19 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Pinochle and hand-and-foot card games after lunch. All ages are welcome. Cost is $8 (includes lunch and cards). Pre-register: 208-324-5642, jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com or at the senior center.
Workshop/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Winter Tracking Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen. The program begins at 11 a.m. at ERC’s office, 471 Washington Ave. N., with an introduction to local winter animals, their life history and winter adaptations, and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows through the woods north of Ketchum. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, hadley@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Astronomy/TF
Total lunar eclipse viewing session, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 20 (weather permitting) in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center will hold a dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
“Woodworking” class taught by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor, 6:30 to 9:20 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 to March 26, at the CSI Canyon building, room133. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student will design and build a project that is suited to their woodworking abilities, along with learning safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art reception /TF
Opening reception for the “Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Works are on display through March 23. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature screening of “Chef Flynn” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary from filmmaker Cameron Yates is about the unusual childhood and success of teen chef Flynn McGarry. The film is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series presents Kevin Ahfat, National Federation of Music Cubs young artist, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ahfatis is a two-time winner of the Julliard Concerto Competition, has won top prizes at numerous competitions worldwide, including the Schimmel International Piano Competition, Steinway & Sons Concerto Competition, and the inaugural Seattle Symphony International Piano Competition. He continues his studies at the Juilliard School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Boxing/TF
CSI Rodeo Team’s 42nd annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker, 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for general admission, $15 for reserved bleacher seats, $18 for reserved floor seats or the mezzanine, and $30 ringside. Tickets sold at the door will cost an additional $2. Tickets are available in advance at the Expo Center office, Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls; The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome; and EZ Money Auto in Burley. 208-732-6620.
