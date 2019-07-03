Wednesday, July 3
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Swagger band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Cover Me, a musical duo, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Trout feed/Buhl
Sagebrush Days’ Trout Festival, 4 p.m. in downtown Buhl. Trout dinner starts at 4 p.m. at West End Senior Center, cost is $8. Also music by Copperhead at 7 p.m. downtown, and beer and wine garden. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Rodeo/Hailey
Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo, presented by Sawtooth Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (pre-events at 6:30 p.m.) at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 S. Main St. Tickets are available at the Hailey Welcome Center and at all Atkinsons’ Market. Sawtoothrangers.org or haileyidaho.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The cast includes Company of Fools Audra Honaker, Sharon Barto, Aly Wepplo, David Janeski, Tess McKenna and Tim Gouran. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Drive, 7:30 p.m. Also the Firecracker 500 lawnmower races at 6 p.m. at Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert4th.com.
Thursday, July 4
Music, fireworks/TF
Twin Falls Fourth of July celebration with music and fireworks at the College of Southern Idaho campus. Twin Falls Municipal Band performs an Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The fireworks show start at 10 p.m. on the campus. The police department will close portions of streets, including Falls Avenue, Washington Street North, Cheney Drive and North College Road, at 9 p.m. near the college.
Fun run/Buhl
Buhl Fun Run, 8 a.m., starts and ends at the Jones Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. (Main Street and 11th Avenue North). Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. for the 5K walk. 5K run and 10K run. Race time is 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places for men and women winners for each race event and winners in each age category. To pre-registration, call Steve Kaatz, 208-543-8576. Proceeds go for scholarships for Buhl Key Club students.
Parade, fireworks/Buhl
Sagebrush Days festivities: Kiwanis pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at West End Senior Center ($6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free); Buhl Key Club Fun Run, 8 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. with a fly-over by Buhl Airforce; vendors open at 11 a.m. at Eastman Park; music by Copperhead at noon at the park followed by Up A Creek; beer and wine garden. Also firehose competition, 1 p.m. at McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets; rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South; and fireworks at dusk at North Park. Free swimming until 4 p.m. at the Buhl City Pool. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Rodeo/Buhl
Buhl Sagebrush Days Rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Free admission for children 5 and younger. To sign up for rodeo events: Janet, 208-308-0770.
Fireworks/Fairfield
Fairfield’s Fourth of July fireworks show starts at dusk at City Park. Cityoffairfieldidaho.com or 208-764-2333.
Fireworks/Gooding
Community fireworks show starts at dusk at the Gooding Middle School lawn, 1047 Seventh Ave. W. Goodingidaho.org or 208-934-5669.
Fest, fireworks/Hailey
Hailey’s Days of the Old West Fourth of July celebration: pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Wood River Grange Hall on Third Avenue South; 5k Fun Run: Tutus and Tennis Shoes, 9 a.m. (register at sunvalleyballet.com); parade at noon along Main Street; and Hailey Rotary Road Apple Roulette fundraiser during the parade, noon to 1:30 p.m. Also Wood River Land Trust RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park; Days of the Old West Rodeo at 7:30 p.m., with pre-events at 6:30 p.m., at Hailey Rodeo Arena; and fireworks extravaganza at dusk. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Fest/Hailey
Annual Wood River Land Trust’s RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park. Festivities include music by Up A Creek and Swagger, along with children’s activities, food and craft vendors, and free ice cream. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Rodeo/Hailey
Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo, presented by Sawtooth Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (pre-events at 6:30 p.m.) at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 S. Main St. This year’s rodeo is under the direction of the ICA Rodeo Cowboys Association and co-approved by the Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association. Tickets can be purchased at the Hailey Welcome Center and at all Atkinsons’ Market. Sawtoothrangers.org or haileyidaho.com.
Fireworks/Hansen
Hansen’s fireworks show starts at dusk at Rolling Hills Park. 208-423-5158.
Fest/Hollister
Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hollister City Park, 2392 Main St. The event includes a flag-raising presented by local Boy Scouts and music by the Old Time Fiddlers. Free food and beverages.
Fest, fireworks/Jackpot
Jackpot’s Fourth of July celebration starts with a parade at noon at the recreation center and goes along Keno Drive to Town Park in Jackpot, Nevada. A barbecue lunch is served from 1 to 3 p.m. in the park; bring cookies, chips or a finger snack for the potluck. Festivities are from 1 to 5 p.m. in the park, with music by The Trailerpark Rebels, a water slide hosted by the Jackpot Fire Department, bounce houses, volleyball and horseshoes. A fireworks show starts at 10:20 p.m.
Fireworks/Richfield
Fireworks show, hosted by Richfield American Legion, starts at dusk at the Richfield High School football field. 208-487-2755.
Parade, fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues with the Firecracker 5k/10k fun run and walk and the 40k bike race at 7 a.m. at East Minico Middle School (entry fee is $20; register at rupert4th.com); and a parade at 11 a.m. downtown. Music by Magic Valley Jubilee follows at 12:30 p.m. at the Rupert Square.
Fest, fireworks/Shoshone
Shoshone’s Fourth of July celebration starts with a community barbecue-potluck at 5 p.m. at the Shoshone ball field; bring a side dish. The fireworks show begins at dusk. 208-886-2030.
Fest, fireworks/Stanley
Stanley’s Fourth of July celebration at the city center. Features a parade at 5:30 p.m. through town and a street dance at 6 p.m. at Ace of Diamonds, followed by the fireworks show. Stanleycc.org, 208-774-3411.
Fest/Sun Valley
Fourth of July celebration before the fireworks, 1 to 5 p.m. at Sun Valley Village. Festivities include music, face painting, bounce house, games, wagon rides and a kids train.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Alysa Liu and Ryan Bradley, U.S. National champions, 9:45 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Fireworks follow the show. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $185 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Friday, July 5
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Rodeo/Buhl
Buhl Sagebrush Days Rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Free admission for children 5 and younger. To sign up for rodeo events: Janet, 208-308-0770.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Hailey
Ida-Hoedown with The Weary Boys, along with line dancing and country swing, 8:30 p.m. at The Mint, 116 S. Main St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Art/Ketchum
“City of Rocks” exhibit by award-winning artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave., for Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk. Wright-Pulliam shares the stories behind her work. The display features watercolor paintings from Wright-Pulliam’s experience as the artist-in-residence at City of Rocks National Preserve in 2018. Complimentary beverages. Ercsv.org.
Art/Ketchum
Works by internationally known abstract expressionist artist Svein Koningen for Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. at Mitchell Contemporary Gallery, 400 Sun Valley Road. In 2005, Koningen moved his studio from Noosa Heads, Australia, to Bruges, Belgium, where he also opened an art gallery. He now has relocated to Australia. Koningen’s abstract inspiration comes from external influences and the internal abstract thinking of a studio artist, with each work completely unique from the next. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Information: 970-404-7206 or mitchellcontemporary@gmail.com.
Ballet/Sun Valley
San Francisco Ballet Gala-style program, 7:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by Ballet Sun Valley. Tickets are $50 to $500 and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Saturday, July 6
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Fundraiser/TF
Pancake Breakfast Cookout, 9 a.m. to noon downtown at Main Avenue West. All-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person. Proceeds will be donated to Voices Against Violence.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot starts at Magic Mountain Resort, south of Hansen. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Scores must be posted by 4 p.m., with awards presented each day. Fees are $25 per adult, $15 for ages 15-17, $10 for ages 12-14, $5 for ages 7-11, free for 6 and younger, or $50 per family (parents and two children). Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information about Magic Mountain and state shoots: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440, Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266 or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Sunday, July 7
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot continues at Magic Mountain Resort, south of Hansen. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Scores must be posted by 3 p.m., with awards. Fees are $25 per adult, $15 for ages 15-17, $10 for ages 12-14, $5 for ages 7-11, free for 6 and younger, or $50 per family (parents and two children). Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information about Magic Mountain and state shoots: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440, Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266 or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Ballet/Sun Valley
San Francisco Ballet Mixed Repertory program, 7:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by Ballet Sun Valley. Tickets are $50 to $500 and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Monday, July 8
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, July 9
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Preserve Your Harvest workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. July 9 and July 11 at Twin Falls County Extension, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600. Learn about canning safety and about boiling water canning and pressure canning. Registration is $40 for two classes and includes notebooks, publications and lab supplies. Register: 208-878-9461.
Dancing/Hailey
Community dancing, sponsored by the Upper Big Wood River Grange, 7 p.m. at 106 Third Ave. S. Instructor Galen Slatter shares square dance lessons in the opening hour at 7 p.m., followed with line and open party dancing until 9:30 p.m. Family friendly event with no liquor. Singles and beginners are welcome to participate. Admission is $10 per person. Those younger than 14 admitted free with a registered adult. Information: Manon Gaudreau, manon8@cox.net, or Mary Ann Knight, 208-650-8841.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 10; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. July 10-11; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. July 10. Also on July 11, “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m., and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by The Opskamatrists, 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Eric Truesch, 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Amazing Tails” by Karen Sharp Foster, 11 a.m. July 11 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Summertime Magic” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 11 through July 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Also at 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, July 12 through July 26. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynne, 6 to 9 p.m. July 12 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest, music/Murtaugh
Snake River Bros 14th annual Rally in the Valley is July 12-13 at Murtaugh Lake. The event features music by 3rd Take at 7 p.m. July 12; and a poker run with kick-stands up at 10 a.m. July 13, along with a bike rodeo, children’s games and music at 7 p.m. with Devil’s County and Moonshine Bandits. Also vendors, a silent auction and camping. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass. Children under 17 admitted free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at snakeriverbros.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information: Jeremy, 208-316-8021; Julie, 208-410-0916 (vendors); Steve, 208-293-5467 (camping); or snakeriverbros.com.
Fest, ride/TF
Fifth annual Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Welcome Home Celebration, hosted by Hospice Visions, July 13 at Twin Falls City Park. Motorcycle ride sign-up is 8 to 9:30 a.m. with kick-stands-up ride at 10 a.m. A free barbecue follows at 12:30 p.m. Open to the public and all veterans. 208-735-0121.
Program/TF
Twin Falls Public Library presents Humans of the Magic Valley, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 downtown on Main Avenue West. Participants can ask questions and get answers during interviews. Free. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
The Groovebirds, 6 to 9 p.m. July 13 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble fundraiser, July 13 at the Jerome Country Club on Golf Course Road. Registration is from noon to 1:15 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Fee is $400 per team (four-person team). Sponsorships are available. Pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com. 208-324-2711.
