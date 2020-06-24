Events calendar

Wednesday, June 24
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. June 24; and National Geographic’s “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “Mythology.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Thursday, June 25
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m., and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art celebration/TF
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Kickoff Celebration, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, with early registration for voting. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Information: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787 ormagicvalleyartscouncil.org. or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest begins at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Bird walks/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 25 with the first walk in Ketchum. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost of each program is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Other bird walks are July 23 and Aug. 20. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Friday, June 26
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Mythology” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art show/TF
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is featured June 26 through July 11, with nearly 300 artists’ work showcased at about 90 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. The public can vote to help determine the art contest winners. During the art event, free voter registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place (closed July 4). Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The awards ceremony is 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest continues at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Saturday, June 27
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest continues at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Fireworks/Jerome
Jerome Freedom Fest fireworks start at dusk at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive.
Tuesday, June 30
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 1; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 2 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 2; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, parade/Buhl
Sagebrush Days are July 3-4 in Buhl. Features music and vendors July 3 at Eastman Park. Festivities on July 4 include a fun run; parade at 10 a.m., followed by music, food and craft vendors at Eastman Park, and also a fire hose competition. Fireworks will start at dusk. The City Pool is closed. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Fireworks/TF
City of Twin Falls hosts a Fourth of July fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 4 at the College of Southern Idaho campus, 315 Falls Ave.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot is July 4-5 at Magic Mountain, south of Hansen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. each day. All adults and young adults may participate in a money class (scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday), or shoot the course for fun (no awards). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Fees per day: $25 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (ages 12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $50 for family (parents and two children). Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee. Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
