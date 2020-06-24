Events calendar

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Kickoff Celebration , 1 to 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, with early registration for voting. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Information: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787 ormagicvalleyartscouncil.org . or magicvalleyhasart.com .

Music fest/Filer

Bird walks/Ketchum

Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 25 with the first walk in Ketchum. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost of each program is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Other bird walks are July 23 and Aug. 20. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.