Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Let’s Grow: An Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon, Connect Coworking, 1881 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $40-$350. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-an-emotional-conversational-intelligence-growth-workshop-tickets-128951199509

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377524389

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. Play Dungeons & Dragons online with the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714580-0

Let’s Grow: An Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop: 6-9 p.m., Connect Coworking, 1881 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $40-$350. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-an-emotional-conversational-intelligence-growth-workshop-tickets-128961907537

Friday, Dec. 11

Comedy Night with Alvin Williams: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Comedy Night at Koto! Presenting Alvin Williams. Friday and Saturday night. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Comedy Night with Alvin Williams: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Comedy Night at Koto! Presenting Alvin Williams. Friday and Saturday night. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098874995

Monday, Dec. 14

Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Dec. 19, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714572-0

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377526395

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play board games free online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714582-0

Thursday, Dec. 17

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377528401

Friday, Dec. 18

Front Porch Flavor: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for live music from The Front Porch Flavor! Friday, Dec. 18th at 9pm!. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098877001

Monday, Dec. 21

Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Dec. 26, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714573-0

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377530407

