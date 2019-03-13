Wednesday, March 13
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father's Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Makin' Tracks duo, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Annual Sun Valley Film Festival, presented by Ford, March 13-17 in Sun Valley. Festival highlights include the Film Lab, Screenwriters Lab, Wild to Inspire competition, world premieres, coffee talks with industry insiders, panels and parties. Film tickets and festival passes can be purchased online. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Thursday, March 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on homemade ravioli cooking class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and stuff the dough. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Jazz/TF
CSI Music Department’s Spring Jazz Collaboration, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. CSI Jazz Ensemble and CSI Madrigals feature a 10th year collaboration that includes fresh takes on classics “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Moonlight over Vermont,” “Java Jive” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” Other selections include “When She Loved Me” by Idea of North, Stevie Wonder’s funk classic “I Wish” and Woody Herman band's "Things Ain't What They Used to Be." Madrigals director Serena Jenkins Clark also solos with the ensemble. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome. 208-732-6288.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by David Grann, “The Killers of the Flower Moon: The Arc of Justice” at 6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and bestselling author of “The Lost City of Z” and his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” His work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic and The Washington Post. The lecture is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining the Colonization of the Americas.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Center members, $30 for non-members and $15 for students and educators. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Cast is Wendell Wells and Denny Davis. The off-Broadway comedy features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas, with quick change artistry, changing costumes and 20 characters. “Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Friday, March 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Fest/TF
Magic Valley Impact Award event and Impact a Life concert with national recording artist Jonny Diaz, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Presented by 88.1 The Bridge radio station and Thrivent Financial. The $1,000 award will be voted on by the audience and given to one of the organizations at the event. Tickets are $15 for general admission or $50 for a VIP dinner that includes a chance to meet Diaz. Tickets are available at bridgefamily.org, Grocery Outlet and Twin Falls Reformed Church.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 7 p.m., and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Music/Jerome
American Hitmen with Ginger and The Gents, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com or $15 day of show. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Art show/Shoshone
Annual art show and artists’ reception, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St. Free admission; donations accepted. Info: Lincoln County Historical Society at lincolncountyhistorical.org/art-show or 208-886-7787.
Saturday, March 16
Fest/TF
Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Scouts Troop 67 and the Methodist church. Includes vendors with arts, candles, jewelry, candy, wood products and more. The Scouts will have a soup and sandwich lunch for sale. Info: tffumc@gmail.com or 208-733-5872.
Parade/TF
Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon downtown on Main Avenue. A party follows at O'Dunken's with specials for the celebration. Register parade entries by calling 208-733-8114 or stop at O'Dunken's, 102 Main Ave. N.
Presentation/TF
Representatives of various historical entities speak about their role in local history, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. The program includes Paul Smith of Preservation Twin Falls, Jennifer Hills from the Twin Falls Public Library and Mike Owsley of the Hagerman Historical Society. Twin Falls County and the city of Twin Falls each have preservation commissions and the Twin Falls County Historical Society operates the museum. Admission is free. Seating is limited; you may want to bring a folding chair. 208-751-1165.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 3,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students learn 10 more songs in addition to three strum patterns, three new cadences and new approaches to scales. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies of the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carson Hasher, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students. Contra dance, an East Coast traditional dance style, and music by Strings Attached, 7 to 8 p.m. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Baked potato bar community fundraiser at noon at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The potato bar includes dessert and a drink. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Jerome
Dylan Jakobsen, Eric May and Rockin' Horse, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by Kat Kountry 106 KKMV and 94.7 Buck FM. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. Reserved seats are $15. 208-644-1111.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Art show/Shoshone
Annual art show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St. Free admission; donations accepted. Info: Lincoln County Historical Society at lincolncountyhistorical.org/art-show or 208-886-7787.
Sunday, March 17
Fest/TF
St. Patrick's Day event starts at 10:30 a.m. at O'Dunkens, 102 Main Ave. N., with specials for the celebration. 208-733-8114.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center's dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Parade/Shoshone
St. Patrick's Day Parade and celebration, 2 to 5 p.m. in Shoshone. A tumbleweed race kicks off the event. The parade start at 2 p.m. on North Rail Street in front of the Iron Horse Saloon and continues to North Greenwood and South Rail Street, among other streets downtown. Awards will be given for best-dressed man and woman, best livestock and best machinery. A potluck follows the parade in the Iron Horse Saloon, along with children activities outside. Info: Leigh Kelley, 208-886-2016.
Monday, March 18
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Tuesday, March 19
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/Ketchum
“The Consequences of Colonialism,” a conversation with Ketchum resident Gay Bawa Odmark on the 1947 Partition of India, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas.” Odmark shares memories of her childhood in Lahore, the violence of Partition and her family’s experiences as they fled to safety. Free admission. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. March 20 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. March 20. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
The Black and Blue Brothers, 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 20 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Mother Earth and Her Children: A Quilted Fairy Tale” by Sibylle Vyn Olfers, 11 a.m. March 21 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. March 21. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts film series will feature “Dawson City: Frozen Time” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. March 21 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The 2016 documentary about a Canadian gold-rush town with a hidden cache of forgotten silent films was written, directed and edited by Bill Morrison. The film is part of The Center’s Big Idea “Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for non-members. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. March 22; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 7 p.m. March 22; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Presentation/TF
Darrell Buffaloe with a railroad presentation, 1 p.m. March 23 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Free admission. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies of the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. March 23; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. March 23 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music, poetry/Hagerman
Hagerman Valley Foundation’s Western Cowboy Roundup, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23 at Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N. Feature entertainment, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with western music, dancing, fiddling, poetry, vendors and food, along with kids free bolo tie contest. Also Wild Horses Band with a jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. for a mobile-stage fundraiser, cost is $10. Hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or 208-536-3068.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons-n-Bows square dance March 23 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger food. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. March 26, 27 and 28; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. March 26 and 28; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. March 26 and 27. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. March 26 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 8 p.m. March 27 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. March 28 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is "Gideon Falls, Vol. 1" by Jeff Lemire. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Readings/Jerome
"Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I," featuring “Of Little Comfort: War Widows, Fallen Soldiers, and the Remaking of the Nation after the Great War” with Professor Erika Kuhlman, 6 p.m. March 28 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading from “Of Little Comfort.” Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon March 29 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Rajneesh Hora, Chobani research and development director. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. March 29; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. March 30; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. March 30 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Earth Hour telescope viewing session, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 30 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
Veer Union, We Were Giants and Late Night Savior, 7:30 p.m. March 30 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. 208-644-1111.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Collectif9 at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. since its 2011 debut, Montreal’s classical string ensemble is known for energized arrangements of classical repertoire. The group heralds a new age in genre-bending classical performance, combining the power of an orchestra with the crispness of a chamber ensemble. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.