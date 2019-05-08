Wednesday, May 8
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Start with learning the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Seniors series/TF
Savvy Senior Series, 3 p.m. at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N. First topic is “Home Owner Scams” presented by Vicki Brunyer from Berkshire Hathaway Realtors. A different program will be featured on the second Wednesday of each month through October. Free and open to the public. Refreshments. For reservations: Connie at 208-308-4751 at least 24 hours in advance.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series features a Zoo Idaho program at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Rachael Shearouse, Zoo Idaho’s curator of education, discusses conservation issues affecting the local environment and also introduces some of Zoo Idaho’s animal ambassadors such as a black-footed ferret, box turtle, and gopher snake. Zoo Idaho is on 25 acres in Pocatello and is home to nearly 150 animals, with many that were orphaned or injured. Free admission for all ages. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Meeting/Shoshone
For the Love of Growing Garden Club meeting and hypertufa experimentation, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 114 Parker Gulch Road. Bring gloves and masks for personal use as well as items to make hypertufa pots, such as two different sizes of bowls, old cloth to drape or two sizes of bottles, and also at least two plastic grocery bags. Bring a snack to share. Cost is a membership or $20 for supplies. Reservations: Debbie at 208-969-0981 text or fortheloveofgrowing@yahoo.com.
Thursday, May 9
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Friday, May 10
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Fest/TF
Backyard Homesteaders Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tubbs Berry Farm, 1250 South Park Ave. W. Learn how to make bread, jam, goat cheese, soap and quilts, and also spin wool, prune trees, landscape with native plants and more. Cost is $35 for a one-day pass and $49 for a two-day pass. Kids 17 and younger admitted for free with a paid adult. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road.
Fest/TF
Backyard Homesteaders Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tubbs Berry Farm, 1250 South Park Ave. W. Cost is $35 for a one-day pass. Kids 17 and younger admitted for free with a paid adult. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Astronomy/TF
Astronomy Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Activities include make-and-take astronomy projects with water bottle rockets and more, and free solar viewing in the Centennial Observatory (weather permitting). 208-732-6655 or csi.edu/herrett.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Reverend Hylton, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on ravioli cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and stuff the dough. Cost is $50; register at 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight, in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Boat safety/Jerome
Boat safety inspections, hosted by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Department, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 138 Bridon Way, across from Les Schwab. Free. Information: sheriff’s office at 208-595-3300, ext. 7.
Sunday, May 12
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest/Hansen
Friends of Stricker’s Mother’s Day celebration, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Ranch homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N. Features a Pioneer Tea Party with music by the Vawser Brothers, free tea and cookies, and a new exhibit honoring Lucy Stricker. Bring your own picnic lunch. Free admission. Info: friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Mother’s Day spaghetti dinner, presented by Scout Troops 139 and 1139, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jerome Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St. Menu includes spaghetti, salad and dessert. Cost is $7 per person or $25 for family of four. Proceeds go to support the troops’ summer camp and other training events.
Monday, May 13
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, May 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Aviation in Idaho” with David Valentine, Idaho Power archaeologist, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. May 15 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael, 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Lights show/TF
Lights & Lasers showings, 10 p.m. May 15-18 at Shoshone Falls. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities and food vendors. Tickets are $12 general admission for ages 13 and older, and $6 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. The May 18 show and all VIP platform seats are sold out. Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com. Shuttle buses depart from the River Christian Fellowship Church parking lot, 4002 N. 3300 E.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. May 15 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Art reception/TF
Artist reception and open house for the “Celebration!” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. May 16 at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, works by guest artists Kaaren Stokes and Jess Roe, and new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Refreshments. Free admission. Info: 208-734-2787 or www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Commonwealth School’s middle and high school students perform Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m. May 16 and May 17 at the Filer Middle School. The younger class performs a 15-minute “Midsummer Night’s Dream” before the main play. Free. Donations accepted.
Music/TF
Seth Brand, 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co. 128 Main Ave. N. Brand is a nationally touring Americana singer and songwriter from Asheville, N.C., and is accompanied by his wife, Sara, on percussion. No cover.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, a quarterly wine event, 6 p.m. May 17 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A tasting tour of Argentina with four wines that are paired with some Argentinian bites. Cost is $25; register at 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. May 17, and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Bird fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Bird Festival is May 17-19, featuring more than 24 field, catamaran or white water rafting trips, 18 field hosts, two keynote speakers and a Saturday evening banquet. Other activities open to the public, 11 a.m. May 17 to 5 p.m. May 18, including Festival Marketplace, kid’s free “make a bird house chime” table, Friday afternoon meet and greet, Friday evening Barn Owl Project keynote speaker with live owl, Saturday noon student entertainment, and Saturday afternoon Birds of Prey presentation with live birds. Register for field and boat trips at hagermanbirdfestival.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. May 18; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jacob Hanchey, 6 to 9 p.m. May 18 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6-8 p.m. May 18 at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6-7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students; a contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style), 7-8 p.m.; and music by “The Acrasians,” a Treasure Valley based string band. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Art/TF
Art opening for the Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit, 7 to 9 p.m. May 21 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. May 21. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Ryan Chrys and the Roughcuts, 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Cooking class/TF
Grilling with marinades cooking class with Carrie Richins, 6 p.m. May 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is garlic herb marinated shrimp, buttermilk-herb marinated chicken and Korean-style marinated steak. Cost is $40; register at 208-733-5477.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-up free film screening of “Wrestler” at 6:30 p.m. May 22 in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows. The film is about the wrestling team at Huntsville’s J.O. Johnson High School, which has been on Alabama’s failing schools list for many years. As they fight their way towards the state championship, four of the wrestlers face injustices and challenges on and off the mat. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m.; each additional slice is $1. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. May 24 at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Iris show/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual iris show May 25 at the KMVT community room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. with judging at 10:30 a.m.; you don’t need to be a member to enter. Public viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring different colors, varieties and fragrance of the irises. Society members will be available with information about growing irises. Free admission. Info: Jeanette Graham, 208-734-3613 or 208-308-7054.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon May 25 at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 9 p.m. May 25 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Archery/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3D archery shoot, May 25-26 at Niagara Springs, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Awards presented each day for each category. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 children 7-11, free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
