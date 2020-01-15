Daily
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Registration/TF
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley registration is open through Feb. 1. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Art & Soul is the Northwest’s largest public-voting art contest that takes place from April 10 through 25 at Twin Falls businesses and public spaces. More than $43,000 in prize money will be awarded and 40 artists-winners will be chosen by public vote. Grand prize will be $12,000. In the youth category sponsored by the Magic Valley Mall, students in kindergarten through 12th grade have a chance to win a total of $1,000 in prize money. Register to enter at magicvalleyhasart.com. 208-734- 2787.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Youth fest /TF
“Teen Craft: Nailed It Cupcake Edition,” 4:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The decorating competition is for students in sixth through 12th grades to recreate the decorations on a cupcakes. Free. 208-733-2964, Ext. 301.
Music rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s registration for new members to join the choir for the spring semester, 6:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building’s choir room. Rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.; all rehearsals will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. The concert is April 24 with the Magic Valley Symphony.
Show choir/TF
Twin Falls High School’s award-winning Jive show choir presents a winter showcase at 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. The show choir of 24 students, ranging from sophomores to seniors, features music from the Broadway musicals “Wicked” and “Rent,” and pop hits by Taio Cruz, Panic at the Disco, and the Disney Channel movie “Descendants.” Advance tickets are $7 each or $25 per family and available at tfhsjive.com/tickets or from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each or $30 per family, at the door.
Friday, Jan. 17
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Music/TF
Schall Sisters, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m., and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Show choir/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Jive show choir presents a winter showcase at 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Advance tickets are $7 each or $25 per family and available at tfhsjive.com/tickets or from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each or $30 per family, at the door.
Music/TF
Brigham Young University’s Young Ambassadors, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of their first performance, their new show “Souvenirs. Young Ambassadors” recalls their past travels and features 20 BYU singers and dancers along with 10 instrumentalists in the Young Ambassador Showband. General admission is $15. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, Deseret Book or at eventbrite.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Show choir/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Jive show choir presents a winter showcase at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Advance tickets are $7 each or $25 per family and available at tfhsjive.com/tickets or from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each or $30 per family, at the door.
Presentation/TF
“Rust and Sparkle” presentation by Alex Kunkel, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. He will discuss an Egyptian Tomb Wheat display, among other items. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available behind the museum. 208-751-1165.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Mains and Monitors, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Comedy/Rupert
Comedy Night with Lucas Bohn, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. His G-rated show “Lesson Plans to Late Night 2.0” is for all ages. Bohn, a comedian from New York City, went from teaching into comedy. Tickets are $20 and available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink of choice. Bring your own mat.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Jan. 20
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
“Woodworking” class taught by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 to March 24, at the CSI Canyon building, room 133. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student designs and builds a project that is suited to their woodworking abilities. Also learn safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Judo/TF
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way” for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 21 through May 9, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Judo/TF
“Advanced Judo,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 21 through May 9, and 9 a.m. Saturdays, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, Judo Gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Students may begin at any time during the semester with head instructor’s permission. Cost is $80, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through May 30, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Music/TF
The Deltaz, 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/TF
CSI Community Education’s production of “August: Osage County,” directed by CSI’s Shane Brown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-25 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tracy Letts’ production is winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best New Play. Features a cast of Magic Valley actors, including Second City alum Katie Neff as Violet, Camille Barigar, Meghan Burnham, Edie Aslett Stulken, Mike Winterholler, Seve Isaacs, Jaci Calderon, Lori Henson, Troy Henson, Patrick Rexroat, Jaci Calderon, Andrea Juarez and Shawn Barigar. The play contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets are $15 at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
Presentation/TF
Refugee Stories event, 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 160 Ninth Ave. E. Representatives of the refugee community share their stories about their experiences of leaving their countries and the journeys to the United States. A reception will follow. Free and open to the public. Info: Don Morishita, 208-308-5180, or magicvalleyuu.org.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “The First Rainbow Coalition” by Ray Santisteban, at noon Jan. 24 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free bowl of soup will be served. Learn the history and legacy of a multi-ethnic coalition that rocked Chicago in the 1960s. A moderated discussion led by Russ Tremayne, College of Southern Idaho associate professor of history, follows the film. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Program/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Humans of the Magic Valley event, 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Participants can ask difficult questions and get honest answers during one-on-one interviews. The program includes an amputee, a magistrate judge, a wife of a transgender man, an adult child of addicts, an intuitive psychic, a kidney transplant donor and kidney transplant recipient. Free admission. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Jordan Thornquest, 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 31; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 10 p.m. Jan. 24 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Buhl
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan 24 at Magic Valley Brewing, 208 Broadway Ave. N.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kimberly Road, 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows’ annual Winter Ball is Jan. 25 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
