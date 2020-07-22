Events calendar

Art events canceled/TF

Art in the Park events are canceled, including Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest, Art in the Park and the Art & Soul Awards Ceremony. The events were scheduled for July 24-25 at Twin Falls City Park. Art & Soul winners will be announced by 7 p.m. July 25. Kids Art in the Park will move to an online virtual setting; pre-registered students will pick up materials from the arts council and then be given information to log on and watch a video of local instructor-guided workshops online. Information: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.