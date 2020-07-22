Events calendar

Wednesday, July 22
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s last Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “Folklore.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Library challenge/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading will finish with a Paparazzi Challenge Wednesday through Saturday. Take a selfie at Twin Falls City Commons, Canyon Rim Trail, Rock Creek Park or the College of Southern Idaho campus; wear a face mask, cowboy hat, striped shorts or superhero tee; and act up with a dance move, a silly face, a peace sign or crossed arms. Email the selfies to tfpl@tfpl.org by Saturday. The library will share them on social media and draw from all entries for a summer prize. Information: 208-733-2964 or on the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with a ATV and motorcycle rodeo at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Thursday, July 23
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m., and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Parade, rodeo/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with a parade at 6 p.m. and the Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo at 8 p.m. July 23 at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Friday, July 24
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Folklore” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Art events canceled/TF
Art in the Park events are canceled, including Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest, Art in the Park and the Art & Soul Awards Ceremony. The events were scheduled for July 24-25 at Twin Falls City Park. Art & Soul winners will be announced by 7 p.m. July 25. Kids Art in the Park will move to an online virtual setting; pre-registered students will pick up materials from the arts council and then be given information to log on and watch a video of local instructor-guided workshops online. Information: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 24; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, rodeo/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with the Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo at 8 p.m., followed by music by Heath Clark, at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Saturday, July 25
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Truck show/Filer
Monster Truck Insanity Tour with two shows, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features monster truck competitions, monster truck rides, tough truck racing championships and more. Pre-sale tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children, and available online at livealittleproductions.com. Social distancing is required. 888-490-1990.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with the United Truck and Tractor Pull at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Sunday, July 26
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair concludes with an Antique Tractor Pull at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Tuesday, July 28
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Faster Than Light” with sky tour, 6: 30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m., both on July 29. Shows on July 30 are “The Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 30 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. July 31; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual rhizome sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 on the west side of Twin Falls City Park, with social distancing. The group will have a selection of irises with several varieties available in different heights. There will also be day lilies for sale. Information: Magic Valley Iris Society web page or on Facebook, or email onthegograham@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!