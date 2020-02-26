Events calendar

Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Always in Season” by Jacqueline Olive, 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free slice of pizza will be served. The film blends observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input in examining the lingering impact of lynching. A moderated discussion follows with Justin L. Vipperman, instructor at College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University and an American West historian. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29, and at 3 p.m. March 1 with a backstage tour at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. The play contains adult themes; appropriate for audiences ages 16 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of the “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” film, presented by the National Park Service, at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. The film was produced by North Shore Productions and tells the story of the Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes and put on trains to a concentration camp in the desert of southern Idaho. A discussion follows with Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation at Minidoka National Historic Site. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is “March: Book One” by Congressman John Lewis with co-writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell Lewis. The story is about Lewis’ youth in rural Alabama, his life-changing meeting with Martin Luther King Jr., the birth of the Nashville Student Movement, and their battle against segregation. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics, or readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Musical/TF
Kimberly High School theater program presents the production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $5.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Friday, Feb. 28
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season theme, “Gems of the Magic Valley,” noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features “Driven by Powder” by Earl Gilmartin, co-owner of Commercial Creamery in Jerome, discussing the family operation’s journey from cream to powder. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Musical/TF
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m., and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
Music/TF
Aaron Golay, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Shauna Robinson at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Robinson will discuss the details of the Brose House property, south of Hansen, and the historical value to the area. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Musical/TF
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Square and Round Dance Association’s special registration dance at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive, with guest caller Steve Hadley. Pre-plus starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by mainstream with rounds at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. The dance is free for those registered for the 2020 Idaho State Festival or if registering the night of the dance. Cost is $8 per person for others not registering.
Sunday, March 1
Musical/TF
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, March 2
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, March 2 through March 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, March 3
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3 through March 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Recital/TF
Boise State University Trumpet Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Recital Hall, with a masterclass from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Both events feature Zach Buie and Derek Ganong, members of the BSU trumpet faculty, and pianist Peggy Purdy. The recital features the world premiere of “Glory of the West,” a work by Lynn L. Petersen of the Carroll College music faculty in Montana. Welch Music and Dunkley Music will have instrument displays at the masterclass. Free and open to the public. Information: George Halsell, 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
South Central Community Action Partnership’s 11th annual Empty Bowls event at 6 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m., with gourmet soups and breads from local restaurants and bakeries. The Mardi Gras evening includes live music, dancing, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 at sccap-id.org or $25 at the door. Sponsor tables are available for $300, with seating for eight. The fundraiser benefits SCCAP’s food programs. Info: Sharon Garvey at 208-733-9351 or sharon@sccap-id.org.
Next week
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. March 4-7 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Eugene Ionesco’s classic 1959 play is an absurdist farce about the rising conformism and fascism during the World War II. Zinnie Harris’ new version of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” brings the audience to Europe and its politics today. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. March 4 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book selected by a Story Time friend, 11 a.m. March 5 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 through March 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Presentation/Jerome
“The Second Coming of the KKK” conversation with Professor Justin Vipperman of CSI, 6:30 p.m. March 5 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “The Second Coming of the KKK: the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition” by Linda Gordon. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, March 6 through March 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Jazz/TF
CSI Spring Jazz Collaboration featuring the CSI jazz groups and Madrigals, 7:30 p.m. March 6 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program includes “Desafinado,” “Bluer than Blue” and Rosana Eckert’s “You Take Me Away” and jazz standards with “April in Paris,” Mercer Ellington’s “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be” and Count Basie’s “Splanky.” The Madrigals honor a cappella roots with arrangements of “Skylark” and “I Got it Bad (And That Ain’t Good).” The college’s new jazz guitar ensemble also presents a debut performance. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Canyonside Christian School’s annual dinner and auction with a Roaring ‘20s theme, 5:30 p.m. March 6 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a tri-tip dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The event also features live and silent auctions, dessert auction, raffles and games. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best dressed couple. Dinner tickets are $20 each or $35 for two. Reserved table of eight is $150. Tickets are available at the school office, 820 E. Nez Perce St., or 208-324-3444. All proceeds benefit the students of Canyonside Christian.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Brian Olmstead at 1 p.m. March 7 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Olmstead discusses the history of the canal system. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-736-4675.
Banquet/TF
National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Strutters’ 16th annual banquet, March 7 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Also live and silent auctions, games and raffles with prizes including guns. Tickets are $65 single, $95 per couple and $300 sponsor. Special gun tables also available with reserved seating. Sign up online at events.nwtf.org/120110-2020 for a chance to win a gun. Information and tickets: Daron Brown, 208-539-6495 or smalltractorworks@gmail.com, or John Howard, 208-861-3296 or john@fallsbrand.com.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter. Carlene Carter has been releasing music for about four decades, and her 2014 album release was “Carter Girl.” She also toured a few years with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets are $26 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Music/Ketchum
Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. She started her career singing with the Carter Family and has written countless songs, recorded 12 albums, collaborated with many musicians and released more than 20 singles, including three No. 3 peaking hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Museum of Art box office, 191 Fifth St. E, Ketchum.