Events calendar

Games/TF

Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.

Theater/Hailey

Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29, and at 3 p.m. March 1 with a backstage tour at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. The play contains adult themes; appropriate for audiences ages 16 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.

Dancing/Jerome

Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.

Film/Ketchum