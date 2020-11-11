Events calendar

Gooding Gobbler: 8 a.m.- Nov. 27, 7:59 a.m., N. Valley Academy, 906 Main St., Gooding. Join us for the Seventh Annual 5k Fun Run, the Gooding Gobbler! All paid participants will receive a drawstring bag. Medals and prizes will be given to the winners of each category. Registration and check in is at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. Event details and schedule: 208-644-0131. active.com/gooding-id/running/distance-running-races/gooding-gobbler-2020