Events calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 11
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto.! Beer, food and more. 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. We are excited to be reopening the center to volunteers. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377508341
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. Adults and teens — join our adventure! We meet online every Thursday night for Dungeons & Dragons. Contact the Library for more information. 208-733-2964. Free.
Friday, Nov. 13
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., also 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. 208-961-8308.
Comedy Night with Derek Richards: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Join us for two nights of comedy, presenting Derek Richards. Friday and Saturday night at 9 p.m. No cover charge; this event is 18+. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098866971
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Safe, Swimmable and Fishable: Envisioning a Clean Future for the Snake River: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Idaho Conservation League for a webinar where you’ll learn about our vision for a clean and safe Snake River. Free. go.evvnt.com/706466-0
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Virtual Board Game Night With Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the library for online board games. 208-733-2964. Free. go.evvnt.com/700956-0
Thursday, Nov. 19
LUNAFEST Virtual Film Series Benefitting Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho: 9 a.m.- Nov. 20, 9 a.m., Twin Falls. LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho along with a online auction fundraiser. 208-720-2644. Tickets $25. go.evvnt.com/697628-0
DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Princeton, Acequia. 2 Day Training Course for DevOps (Thu—Fri). Tickets $1,399. eventbrite.com/e/devops-certification-training-course-in-acequia-id-tickets-98027082643
Saturday, Nov. 21
Coaching Seminar: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Pack CrossFit, 2346 Eldridge Ave., Twin Falls. This seminar will cover the following movements: toes to bar, kipping/butterfly pullups, bar/ring muscle ups, handstand push ups, & rowing. Tickets $100. eventbrite.com/e/coaching-seminar-tickets-121758652407
Wendell Holiday Kickoff: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wendell Elementary School, 232 N. Boise St., Wendell. Craft Show Sponsored by the Wendell Chamber of Commerce. 208-320-3414. go.evvnt.com/702006-0
LifeVantage Academy: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Online live zoom. LifeVantage Academy is a monthly training designed to help distributors take their business to the next level. Open to all. Tickets $25-$35. eventbrite.com/e/lifevantage-academy-twin-falls-id-november-2020-tickets-121301376683
Sunday, Nov. 22
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Twin Falls Public Library Book Club: “Reverie” by Ryan La Sala: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls. Join us for an online book discussion of Ryan La Sala’s “Reverie.” 208-733-2964. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Fifth Annual Day of Giving: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Infinity Dental, 622 Center St. W., Kimberly. Fifth Annual Day of Giving FREE Dental Day. 208-423-5001. go.evvnt.com/703896-0
Gooding Gobbler: 8 a.m.- Nov. 27, 7:59 a.m., N. Valley Academy, 906 Main St., Gooding. Join us for the Seventh Annual 5k Fun Run, the Gooding Gobbler! All paid participants will receive a drawstring bag. Medals and prizes will be given to the winners of each category. Registration and check in is at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. Event details and schedule: 208-644-0131. active.com/gooding-id/running/distance-running-races/gooding-gobbler-2020
