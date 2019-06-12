Wednesday, June 12
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dog show/Filer
Snake River Canyon Kennel Club’s annual dog show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Free admission for spectators. Snakeriverkc.com.
Thursday, June 13
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day” by Jamie Lee Curtis, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Is Landscape Still Relevant in 21st-Century Art?” panel discussion, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the opening celebration of “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. The discussion explores how and why landscape remains an important and relevant subject for artists in 21st-century America. Moderated by Kristin Poole, artistic director of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Panelists are visual artist Frances Ashforth, whose landscapes are featured in the “Mirage” exhibition, and museum directors Jim Ballinger, Phoenix Art Museum, and Peter Hassrick, Buffalo Bill Center for the West and Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, June 14
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Idaho Wine Tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A six-flight tasting with Jon Harding, assistant winemaker at Colter’s Creek. 208-733-5477.
Fest/Filer
Filer Fun Days begin at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fish fry, 5 p.m.; and American Legion’s bingo. Info: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the center’s Meals on Wheels program. Pre-registration fee is $20 a person, $15 for student/track team rate or $50 per family of four. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
Solstice fest/TF
Summer Solstice Pagan Fest, presented by Magic Valley Pagans, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown at Twin Falls City Park. The event includes interactive solstice exhibits, fire spinning, workshops and circles, drumming, meditation, mermaids, psychic fair and witches market, raffles, giveaways, and a children’s area. Free and open to all. Information: magicvalleypagans@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Parade, fest/Filer
Filer Fun Days continue at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features the FFA pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. ($6 adults, $3 for ages 12 and younger; FFA fun run (register at bluecirclesports.com); parade at 11 a.m. (line-up at 9:30 a.m.); Show and Shine Car Show and Magic Valley Model Railroaders; stage entertainment, 1 to 6 p.m.; music by Copperhead, 6 to 10 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk. Also crafts, food vendors and children’s games with prizes, bounce houses, mini train, dunking tank, and safety demonstrations. Free swimming available all day at the City Park pool. Info: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Fun run/Filer
Filer Fun Days 5K run and walk, 8 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Pre-register at bluecirclesports.com.
Music/Jackpot
Sugar Ray, 7 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fest/Ketchum
Sixth annual Sun Valley Brewfest, noon to 6 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square, 480 Fourth St. E. Features beers from more than 40 craft brewers from Idaho and the Northwest, along with music, games and food. Tickets are $30 at sunvalleybrewfest.com.
Sunday, June 16
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, June 17
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, June 18
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Fundraiser/TF
Alzheimer’s Duplicate Bridge Game Day fundraiser, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June 19 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Features sessions at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Cost is $25 donation per session and includes a player meal at 1:30 p.m. To pre-register or for information: Edna Pierson at 208-539-5735.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. June 19 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 19 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 19; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will feature Magnolia Bayou, 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Twinfallstonight.com.
Cooking class/TF
Italian Limone Love cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. June 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is lemon pudding cakes, lemoncello and lemon cream pasta. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Theater/TF
JuMP Company presents its production of “Newsies,” 7 p.m. June 19-22 and at 2 p.m. June 22 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from any cast member, at Kurt’s Pharmacy or at the door.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. June 19 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Music/Ketchum
Carlo Aonzo Trio performing Mandolitaly, 7:30 p.m. June 19 at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Aonzo has toured throughout Italy, Europe, Japan, the United States and Canada, performing as a soloist and with chamber ensembles and orchestras. The trio features Aonzo on the Italian mandolin, Lorenzo Piccone on the guitar and Luciano Puppo on the double bass with a repertoire of Italian music. Cabaret table seating is available. Tickets for other seating begin at $40 at theargyros.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb” by Al Perkins, 11 a.m. June 20 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 20; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest, June 20-22 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 2 p.m. June 20 and at 11 a.m. June 21-22. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 21; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 22; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Gospel music/TF
Seeds Family Worship Summer Tour, “Trust Jesus,” 6:30 p.m. June 23 at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive. The family event includes music by the Seeds Family Worship Band lead by Jason Houser. Free admission.
Racing/Jerome
Jerome pari-mutuel horse races, 1 p.m. June 23 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 Fir St. Gates open at noon. Admission is $5.
Music/Ketchum
Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti and Spearhead, 7 p.m. June 24 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. General admission gates open at 6:15 p.m. Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, author and philanthropist. He leads his own band, the Melody Makers. Franti’s upbeat songs feature funk, reggae and folk with a danceable energy. General admission tickets are $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $20 for students (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. June 25 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Jazz, wine/Kimberly
Jazz on the Canyon’s Jazz and Wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. June 26 at Windsor’s Nursery, 3796 N. 3386 E., Kimberly Road. Features music by the Burley High School Big Band and the Michael Frew Guitar Quartet. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine tasting, souvenir wine glass and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds support College of Southern Idaho’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are limited, and available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Jazz/TF
Jazz on the Canyon, 6 p.m. June 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features fine dining from Elevation 486 and music by the Crescent Super Band with opening by Chris Cawtha’s “Cawth Drops.” Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table of eight. Proceeds support CSI’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
