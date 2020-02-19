Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Cooking class/TF
“Spätzle Noodles & More” cooking class, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. It’s a type of seasoned pasta or dumpling-style dough made with fresh eggs and found in the cuisines of southern Germany and Austria, Switzerland and Hungary, among others. Learn to make the classic German-style spätzle. Cost is $50. Register: 208-733-5477.
Class/TF
Conversational Spanish for beginners or those needing a refresher course, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19 through May 14, in the CSI Shields Building Room 105. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases by conversing with each other and also learn about the Hispanic culture. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Be Kind” by Pat Zietlow-Miller, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Online safety class, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn tips to keep your computer and personal information safe when browsing the web. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Directed by Ivan Hardcastle, with music director Tyler Rands and choreographer Rachael Gerloch. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Presentation/Jerome
Prohibition” conversation with Russel Tremayne of CSI, 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” by Dan Okrent. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Friday, Feb. 21
Fest/TF
Japanese Wine Pairing, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Pairing of four Japanese bites with unique wines. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Friends of Minidoka. Cost is $25 a person. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m.; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” Guest conductor and percussion soloist David Eyler of Concordia College performs marimba and tympani concertos, and conducts Wagner’s ‘Die Meistersinger Prelude.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Dave Heidemann at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. His presentation is about Winchester products (except firearms). Heidemann will discuss these items that he has been collecting for years. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance and musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bow regular dance, 7:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, Feb. 24
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Workshop/TF
Adult activity of glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dance class/TF
East Coast Swing class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 25 through March 17, in the CSI Gym 304. The class focuses on the basics of East Coast swing and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Always in Season” by Jacqueline Olive, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free slice of pizza will be served. The film blends observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input in examining the lingering impact of lynching. A moderated discussion follows with Justin L. Vipperman, instructor at College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University and an American West historian. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of the “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” film, presented by the National Park Service, at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. The film was produced by North Shore Productions and tells the intimate story of the Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes and put on trains to a concentration camp in the desert of southern Idaho. A discussion follows with Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation at Minidoka National Historic Site. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is “March: Book One” by Congressman John Lewis with co-writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell Lewis. The story is about Lewis’ youth in rural Alabama, his life-changing meeting with Martin Luther King Jr., the birth of the Nashville Student Movement, and their battle against segregation. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics, or readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season theme, “Gems of the Magic Valley,” noon Feb. 28 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features “Driven by Powder” by Earl Gilmartin, co-owner of Commercial Creamery in Jerome, discussing the family operation’s journey from cream to powder. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 28; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Aaron Golay, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 28 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Shauna Robinson at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Robinson will discuss the Brose House property, south of Hansen, and the historical value to the area. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m. Feb. 29; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Square and Round Dance Association’s special registration dance Feb. 29 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive, with guest caller Steve Hadley. Pre-plus starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by mainstream with rounds at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. The dance is free for those registered for the 2020 Idaho State Festival or if registering the night of the dance. Cost is $8 per person for others not registering.
Fundraiser/TF
South Central Community Action Partnership’s 11th annual Empty Bowls event at 6 p.m. March 3 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m., with gourmet soups and breads from local restaurants and bakeries. The Mardi Gras evening includes live music, dancing, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 at sccap-id.org or $25 at the door. Sponsor tables are available for $300, with seating for eight. The fundraiser benefits SCCAP’s food programs. Info: Sharon Garvey at 208-733-9351 or sharon@sccap-id.org.
