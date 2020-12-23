Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377532413
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/christmas-eve-candlelight-service-tickets-130324332587
Christmas Eve Service: 5-6 p.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/720064-0
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service—online, Twin Falls First United Methodist Church: 7-8:15 p.m. 208-733-5872. https://go.evvnt.com/716056-0
Christmas Eve Worship: 8-9:30 p.m., Magic Valley Ministries, Jerome. Christmas Eve Worship Online—Zoom at 8 p.m. or Facebook Live at 9 p.m. 208-329-0254.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Dueling Pianos: 7-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Dueling Pianos are back, the day after Christmas! Saturday Reservations highly recomended. Due to social distancing, seating will be limited. $10. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098879007
Monday, Dec. 28
Kids Craft Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 1, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/714574-0
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377534419
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377536425
Friday, Jan. 1
Sage Albrecht: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a live music performance by Sage Albrecht. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Comedy Night with Dr. Nick Redbone featuring Jeff Leir: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for laughs by Dr. Nick Redbone. Our very own Jeff Leir will be opening! 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098881013
Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. 208-933-2570.
Monday, Jan. 4
Kids Craft Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 9, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library!. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721552-0
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377538431
Thursday, Jan. 7
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377540437
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721556-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349331413