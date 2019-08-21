Wednesday, Aug. 21
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Flavors of Fall cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is wild mushroom toasts with fried basil, Italian garlic and bread soup with poached eggs, fresh Alaskan halibut hobo packs, pan roasted pork chops with apple fritters, and soup of fall fruits with muscat sabayon and almond thins. Cost is $80. Sign up for both Aug. 21-22 classes and the cost is $75 per class. Register: 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Tom Bennett, a one-man country band, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/TF
“Introduction to Outdoor Climbing” clinic, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Music/Ketchum
Road To Summer’s End event with music by Van Lavish, 8 to 11 p.m. at Warfield Distillery and Brewery, 280 Main St. N., as part of the “Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous” music festival.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Comedy/Ketchum
Comedian Eddie Ifft, 8 p.m. in the Bailey Studio at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. He is the host of one of the most successful podcasts in the comedy world and has released his own 30-minute special for Comedy Central. The show is suitable for ages 18 and older. Cabaret table seating is featured; general admission tickets are $15 at theargyros.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Picnic/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society picnic, noon to 1:30 p.m. on the museum grounds, 21337 U.S. 30. The historical society invited the Twin Falls County commissioners and Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways department. Visit with local representatives and enjoy a free lunch.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Champagne Brunch cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is buttermilk cinnamon coffee cake, Dungeness crab cakes with tarragon aioli, frisee salad with poached eggs and Maple roasted bacon, grandmother’s cheese blintzes and fresh berries with champagne sabayon. Cost is $80; register: 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/Hailey
Road To Summer’s End event with Aaron Golay and The Original Sin, 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Sawtooth Brewery, 110 N. River St.
Music/Hailey
Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters, an all-female Americana band, 8 p.m. at Sun Valley Brewing Co., 202 N. Main St. Flynn, a prolific songwriter and a performer, is making a name for herself in Americana music, with two critically acclaimed releases, a live EP and tours. Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 to develop a new project, Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters. Free admission.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mahler’s 2nd Symphony, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductors Alasdair Neale, soprano Julie Adams, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and the American Festival Chorus. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Cover Me, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/Bellevue
Road To Summer’s End event with Lost Ox, 10 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 101 S. Main St., as part of the “Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous” music festival.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Movie/Jerome
Movie night features “BumbleBee” at dusk at Jerome North Park, 300 E. Main St. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Performance/Ketchum
Rick Miller in Boom, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The solo performance documents the music, culture and politics that shaped the Baby Boom generation. The production blends multimedia, characters and storytelling. Tickets are $25 to $95 at theargyros.org.
Music/Ketchum
Road To Summer’s End event with Chuckie Campbell, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 Main St. N. The event is part of the “Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous” music festival.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Ride, dinner/TF
Snake River Bros sixth annual Se Habla Espanol Poker Run starts with registration from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Snake Harley Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E. The kick-stands-up ride is at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration includes one meal ticket; non-riders $10 per meal. Dinner follows at 4 p.m. at the Snake River Bros Event Center, 402 DC Circle, Jerome. Also music, a silent auction, and dry camping is available. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information: Joe, 208-308-1652; Jeremy, 208-316-8021; or snakeriverbros.com.
Cooking/TF
Paella Day with Rudy’s, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue West. Learn to cook Spanish paella at a free cooking demonstration with Tom from Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music fest/Hailey
Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous music festival, presented by DrSwanMusic, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lion’s Park in the Draper Preserve. The festival features live performances from national, regional, and local acts, along with beverage, food, arts and craft vendors. Performers include Shook Twins, Hillstomp, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Lounge On Fire, The Weary Times, Lost Ox, The Pan Handles, Andrew Sheppard, Aaron Golay and The Original Sin, and High Mtn. Heard. Artists-at-large are Cole Wells (guitarist of Blakadaar), Alyssa Joy Claffey (CEO of Gypsymusiccollective and violinist of High Mtn. Heard) and Matt Sloan (saxophonist for Cole & The Thornes). Advance tickets are $30 for adults (18 and older) and $5 for young adults, and are available at Sun Valley Brewery in Hailey. Ages 16 and younger are admitted for free. Day-of-event tickets: $35 (18 and older) and $5 for young adults, at the festival box office at Black Owl Coffee, 208 N. River St., Hailey. DrSwanMusic will donate part of the festival’s ticket sales to the Wood River Land Trust. Complete schedule at drswanmusicllc.com/summer-s-end.
Music/Hailey
Summer’s End mid-day special event with The Pisten Bullys, 3 to 5 p.m. at The Mint, 116 S. Main St.
Music/Hailey
Summer’s End late night concert with Loaded Crow, Jac Sound and Blakadaar headlining, 10:30 p.m. at The Red Shoe, 107 S. Main St.
Dog swim/Jerome
Annual “Drool in the Pool” dog swim, 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Dogs must be at least 6 months old, and proof of current rabies vaccination (rabies certificate) is required. Dogs need to be leashed. Cost is $10 per dog (one dog per owner). Proceeds go for dog stations at the recreation district parks and the bike path. To reserve a time, call 208-324-3389 or stop by the recreation office.
Performance/Ketchum
Rick Miller in Boom, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $25 to $95 at theargyros.org.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Jeremy Abbott, four-time U.S. National champion, 9 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Performance/Ketchum
Rick Miller in Boom, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $25 to $95 at theargyros.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Adult glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/TF
“Knotty Knot” clinic, 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair, all day Aug. 28 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Ponies, Pistols and Pistons Show, 7 p.m. in Shouse Arena (advance tickets: $15, includes fair admission; day-of-show tickets: $11, does not include fair admission). Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Play with Gravity shows and Jeff Martin with magic and hypnotist shows. Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Joker” by Brian Azzarello. After being released from Arkham, Joker discovers other villains have moved in on his territory. Follow Gotham’s most notorious maniac as he reclaims what’s his in one night. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, Aug. 29-31 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlights: Aug. 29-30: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena (advance rodeo tickets: $16 and $13, includes fair admission; day-of-rodeo tickets: $12 and $9, does not include fair admission). Aug. 31: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in the arena (advance rodeo tickets: $19 and $16, includes fair admission; day-of-rodeo tickets: $15 and $12, does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Parade, music/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration Aug. 30-31 in Ketchum. Aug. 30: Cowboy poetry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. 500 E. Ave.,; reception to honor grand marshals Kathy and Patsy Wygle, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square; and barn dance with music by Old Death Whisper, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. Aug. 31: Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square; children’s activities, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fourth Street and East Avenue; cultural demonstrations, 10 a.m. to noon at Festival Meadows; and Big Hitch Parade at 1 p.m. along Sun Valley Road and Main Street, followed by a street party with music by country singer-songwriter Brandon Lay, at East Avenue next to Ketchum Town Square. Wagondays.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 31; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Filer
Jaime Thietten performs at a community church service at the Twin Falls County Fair, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 1 at the free stage area at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Thietten of Twin Falls, a Christian recording artist and songwriter, has established an international touring base and recorded more than a half dozen albums during her 20-year career.
Fair, concert/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues all day Sept. 1-2 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlights: Performances by Chris Janson and Jackson Michelson, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in Shouse Arena (advance tickets: $30, includes fair admission; day-of-concert tickets: $26 and $23, does not include fair admission). Also 4-H/FFA junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. Sept. 2 in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4398.
