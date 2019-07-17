Wednesday, July 17
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Aaron Golay and The Original Sin Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, July 18
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How the Turtle Cracked Its Shell” as told by Myrna Estes, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Gospel music/TF
The Gospel According to Bluegrass free concert, 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Twin Falls, 464 Carriage Lane N. The concert includes bluegrass and country gospel standards such as “I’ll Fly Away” and “Keep on the Sunny Side,” along with a discussion of their histories and theological relevance. The artist, the Rev. Karl Heimbuck, serves as interim pastor to the Star Valley United Congregation in Thayne, Wyoming. 208-733-3774.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Childhood Favorites” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Friday, July 19
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, noon at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dodgy Mountain Men, 8 to 11 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World” at 9:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Music/TF
Moves Collective, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fundraiser/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction features the Wine Auction Gala, 5 p.m. in the Dollar Mountain Lodge tent, 82 Elkhorn Road, with gourmet dinner, wines, entertainment, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction or 208-726-9491.
Saturday, July 20
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Start With The Foundation,” 9 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert introduces his 12 tips, including: knowing your equipment, composing and taking the photograph, and sharing your photography. Cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $45 for nonmembers. Registration is required: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Apollo 11 Moon Landing Anniversary event for all ages, 10 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event features re-broadcasts of the 1969 moon landing, crafts, puzzles and more. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fun run/TF
First Federal’s Race for the Future, 10 a.m. to noon at the First Federal Bank Park at the Sunway Soccer Complex. The 5k fun run and walk starts at 10 a.m. and the one-mile kids dash begins at 11 a.m. Also refreshments. Proceeds go to Twin Falls Optimist Youth House. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for the children’s run. Pre-register at bluecirclesports.com.
Fest/TF
Downtown chili cook-off, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown at Main Avenue West. Competitors cook their special chili recipe on-site at the Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with tastings starting at 11 a.m. Grand prize for Judge’s Choice and a prize for People’s Choice. Sign up at contact@tfdfarmersmarket.org.
Fest/TF
Apollo 11, 50th Anniversary activities, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Program/TF
Presentation by Darrell Buffaloe, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. He will discuss how and why the old bank notes were used instead of government issued currency. Free admission. 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. and also at 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7 and 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, class/TF
The Little Chef and Me, a hands-on cooking class with Judi Baxter, 5 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children ages 5-8 learn to prepare three different recipes and then eat while listening to a reading of “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey. Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult); register: 208-733-5477.
Fest/TF
Lefty the Magician, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fest/Arco
Moonfest events are at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Highlights: book signings at 9:30 a.m. with “Moonscape” author Julie Weston and 11 a.m. with “The Flows” author Roger Boe at the Robert Limbert Visitor Center theater; and at 1 p.m., PBS American Experience film “Chasing the Moon,” 3 p.m., presentation by astronaut John Phillips with his experiences on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station; and 5 p.m., youth activities led by retired park ranger and NASA educator Donald Scott. Also solar viewing throughout the day. Children’s activities start at 8 p.m. at Lava Flow Campground amphitheater, followed at 8:30 p.m. with Boise band Magentto; 9:30 p.m., presentation by Phillips; and 10:30 p.m., telescope viewing. Free admission.
Music/Jackpot
Edgefest, presented by 103. 1 The Edge, 1 to 10 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair begins with a junior rodeo at 10 a.m. and a ranch rodeo at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission for each event: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Fundraiser/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction features Vine and Dine Plus with indoor wine tasting at 5 p.m. at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 82 Elkhorn Road; and Vine and Dine at 6 p.m. on the lodge lawn with tapas-style dining, wines, dancing and entertainment. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction or 208-726-9491.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, U.S. National champions, 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, July 21
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration and Union School reunion, 2 to 5 p.m. at the museum, 21337 Highway 30, between Filer and Twin Falls. The all-class reunion is for anyone who attended Union School. Hot dogs and cake will be served about 4 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is available behind the school house or next door. For reservations and information: museum at 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. July 21 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, July 22
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fest/Rupert
Magic Valley Folk Festival begins at 7 p.m. with a parade of international dance teams at the Rupert Square. Free.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with mini bull riding at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Tuesday, July 23
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. No showing at 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. An evening of conversation, wine and treats. July’s book is “Best Cook in the World” by Rich Bragg. 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with mini bull riding finals at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Next week
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Crossfire, 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Eric May, 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Davey and the Midnights, 8 p.m. July 24 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with an ATV rodeo, 7 p.m. July 24 at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. July 25: parade, 6 p.m., and Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. July 26: ICA Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. July 27: United Truck and Tractor Pull, 5 p.m.; admission: $15 adults and $12 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. July 28: Antique Tractor Pull, 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. July 25 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Middlewest” by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Holidays (Not just Christmas!)” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Musical/TF
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 7 p.m. July 25 and 26 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 27 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in celebrating its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls. The production includes a live orchestra and talented actors and singers. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
Dance party/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Street Dance Block Party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 26 outside of the library, 201 Fourth Ave E. The summer reading finale includes a DJ music, snacks, crafts and games. Free. 208-733-2964.
Fest/Burley
Magic Valley Folk Festival Gala performances with international dance teams, 7 p.m. July 26-27 at King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (ages 11 and younger), at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce in Heyburn or at the door. Children 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
Fest/TF
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 6 to 8 p.m. July 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Also on July 26: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday Food Truck Fest, with judges and the public voting for their favorites; and Wine Down Welcome Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., with artist demonstrations, music, activities, food, wine and beer garden. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Youth art/TF
The 28th annual Kids Art in the Park, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 to 11:45 a.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park, with visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Workshops are instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Fee is $8. Same-day registration at the park: $10 per child. Hot dog lunch is available for $2. Children also receive a $1 off coupon for Twin Falls Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday event. Pre-register at magicvalleyartscouncil.org. 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ ninth annual Ice Cream Funday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park and Kids Art in the Park. Several local businesses worked with Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl to create and name their own ice cream flavors. Attendees will taste and vote for the best ice cream flavor and name. Live music by Crazy Love. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and younger. Proceeds go to local charities and Rotary projects. Information: Jill Skeem, 320-2786 or jillasherman@yahoo.com.
Fest/Filer
Fun in the Sun event, presented by Bounce With Me, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27-28 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds’ Caboose Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features more than 30 bounce houses, a dunk tank, water slides, a mechanical bull, music, food and more. An all-day pass is $10 for children (ages 16 and younger), $15 for adults (17 and older) or $40 per family of four ($5 each after four). Tickets are available at the gate or call 208-410-1407.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. July 27 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.