Wednesday, Nov. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Brown Bag Mini Concerts’ holiday series with local organists, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Bring a sack lunch and enjoy a free organ concert. Info: tffumc@gmail.com or 208-733-5872.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Also a non-perishable food collection for Christmas. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Pottery/TF
Magic Mud art show and sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Features the work of local potters and artists. Part of the proceeds go to the CSI Art Club.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is “The Amazing Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Verse.” Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Under the Streetlamp, “Hip for the Holidays,” at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The vocal group features leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning “Jersey Boys” with a blend of harmonies and dance moves. Their performance includes favorite holiday tunes along with songs from the American Radio Songbook. Tickets are $38 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “Two Trains Runnin’,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., with a tribute to a pioneering generation of musicians. Directed by Sam Pollard and narrated by rapper Common, the film features the music of Grammy Award-winning blues musician Gary Clark Jr. The screening is part of the Sun Valley Center’s Bid Idea project “We the People: Protest and Patriotism.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Festivity/Rupert
Christmas at the Wilson event with the theme “Elf,” 7 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Tickets are $15 for a full pass, including a ride on the Santa Express Train, a visit with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies, Christmas craft, and a movie pass to the classic Christmas movie “Elf.” Movie matinees will be showing at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Dec. 1 (entrance is with a purchased pass). A parent pass is $5 and a VIP pass is $30. Tickets are available at 208-436-2787 or ruperttheatre.com.
Friday, Nov. 30
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Pottery/TF
Magic Mud art show and sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Features the work of local potters and artists. Part of the proceeds go to the CSI Art Club.
Parade/TF
Festival of Lights Parade, “Magic at Christmas,” presented by Times-News, 6 p.m. downtown on Main Avenue. The parade route begins at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W. A tree lighting ceremony follows at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Info: Michelle Campbell, 208-678-0411 or mcampbell@magicvalley.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jackpot
Frankie Ballard, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Music/Jerome
Whitechapel: This Is Exile 10th anniversary tour, plus guests, 6:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $30 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $40 day of show. Reserved seat are $45. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Cowboy-Cowgirl Dance, featuring music by the Shadows Band, 7 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Dress up as cowboy and cowgirl for the dance. Prizes for best costumes. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Casey Donahew Band with country music at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $25 day of the show.
Festivity/Rupert
Christmas at the Wilson event with the theme “Elf,” 7 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Tickets are $15 for a full pass, $5 for a parent pass or $30 for a VIP pass. Tickets are available at 208-436-2787 or ruperttheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Pottery/TF
Magic Mud art show and sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Features the work of local potters and artists. Part of the proceeds go to the CSI Art Club.
Books, art/TF
Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim book and gift fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features books by local authors and hand-crafted items by local artists. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s Christmas Magic in the Valley concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and accompanied by Sue Miller and the Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra. The concert features a variety of Christmas music from around the world, a Christmas carol medley, “Magnificat” by Pergolesi and a singalong. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Sav-Mor Drug, Kurt’s Pharmacy, Deseret Books and at the CSI Fine Arts box office. Info: 208-733-4482.
Parade/Buhl
Buhl Night Light Parade, 7 p.m. downtown. A gifts mall with vendors starts at 11 a.m. at the Gala Showroom. Information: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Festivity/Gooding
Gooding Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Kick-off Celebration, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. downtown. Festivities include holiday shopping starting at 9 a.m.; Santa arrives by firetruck at 1 p.m., with visits from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Schubert Theater; a free baked potato and chili feed, 4 to 5 p.m. at M&W Markets, 122 Fifth Ave. W.; Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on the Gooding County Courthouse lawn, 624 Main St.; and the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m., with line-up starting at 5:30 p.m. behind Columbia Bank, 746 Main St. Goodingchamber.org.
Music/Jackpot
Frankie Ballard, 8 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Numerous vendors with a variety of crafts and gifts. Free admission. Rental space proceeds benefit the Jerome High School and Jerome Middle School music programs. Info: JeromeMusicBoosters@gmail.com.
Festivity/Ketchum
Papoose Club’s annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hemingway Elementary School, 111 Eighth St. W. The juried art show features more than 70 vendors with hand-crafted items. Also live music, a raffle, and free children’s activities. The fundraiser benefits youth in Wood River Valley. Papooseclub.org.
Festivity/Rupert
Christmas at the Wilson event with the theme “Elf,” 7 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. “Elf” movie matinees at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. (entrance is with a purchased pass). Tickets are $15 for a full pass, $5 for a parent pass and $30 for a VIP pass. Tickets are available at 208-436-2787 or ruperttheatre.com.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s Christmas Magic in the Valley concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and accompanied by Sue Miller and the Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Sav-Mor Drug, Kurt’s Pharmacy, Deseret Books and at the CSI Fine Arts box office. Info: 208-733-4482.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Festivity/Ketchum
Papoose Club’s holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and photos with Santa from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Hemingway Elementary School, 111 Eighth St. W. Features a juried art show with hand-crafted items, and also live music, a raffle and free children’s activities. Papooseclub.org.
Music/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Christmas Around the World” concert, directed by Janna Exon with guest director Bonnie Bair, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The choir performs music from around the world including “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.” Free admission. Reservations aren’t required. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Monday, Dec. 3
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 3 through Dec. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fest/TF, Kimberly
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the parties: 2 p.m. at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E., Kimberly, and 7 p.m. at Genesis Healthcare, 674 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls (formerly Twin Falls Care Center). Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Parade, fest/Burley
Burley’s Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. along Overland Avenue. Santa arrives in a fire truck and is escorted by the parade to Centennial Park, where he turns on the lights. Free hot chocolate and doughnuts at the park. The event is hosted by Burley Area Merchants Association. For a parade entry form: Sonya, 208-670-2408.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Music/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Christmas Around the World” concert, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Free admission. Reservations aren’t required. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Workshop/TF
Explosion Box Albums class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. in CSI’s Taylor Building, room 276, with instructor Diane Gause. The box is a mini album that can double as a gift box. It looks like an ordinary box on the outside and has multiple layers inside to decorate. Cost is $25, plus $25 for supplies paid to the instructor. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Symphonic Band concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Fest/Buhl
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. at Desert View Care Center, 820 Sprague Ave., Buhl. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Music/Rupert
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Christmas Around the World” concert, directed by Janna Exon with guest director Bonnie Bair, 7:30 p.m. sat Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Free admission. Reservations aren’t required. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Next week
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Puppet Tree,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater, with a collage of puppets, live actors and other creatures. The production highlights stories, poems and music for children as created by artist Shel Silverstein. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or tickets.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds, 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 6 through Dec. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Remembrance/TF
“Light Up A Life” event for families who have lost loved ones, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.
Festivity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem,” a Sacred Christmas Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saint Edwards Catholic Church Choir and Hallelujah Hand Bells. The choir and orchestra concert, conducted by Carson Wong, features Family Night at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 for all ages; and performances 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 for ages 8 and older. Nativity Festival is open for all ages: 5-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church, featuring nativity scenes from around the world and also includes live music performances from start until 7:15 p.m. each day and the Hallelujah Hand Bells from 6:45-7:15 p.m. Info: facebook.com/cometobethlehemtwinfalls/.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” live play at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School auditorium, 2350 Elizabeth Blvd. Tickets are $10 and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy or from any cast member. Info: facebook.com/magicvalleylittletheatre.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Dec. 7; and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Immanuel Lutheran Church Praise Choir, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 7 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Choir students in third through fifth grades perform Christmas songs. The public is welcome.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 7 through Dec. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Muzzie Braun and Dave Muscavage, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale performs “A World of Christmas” by Joseph Martin, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Walker Center, 605 11th Ave E. Directed by Rick Strickland.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Youth fest/TF
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation’s Festival For Children, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Features a pancake breakfast, fun activities, crafts, pictures with Santa, and more. Admission is $5 (includes all activities) or $20 per family. Proceeds benefit children’s programs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome. Info: Terry Rowe, 208-814-0045.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls First United Methodist Church annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at 360 Shoshone St. E. Craft items, baked goods, and more. Boy Scout Troop 67 will sell lunch with loaded potatoes and toppings. 208-733-5872.
Fest/TF
Annual Mingle Jingle Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W. Free admission.
Fundraiser/TF
Annual Stuff the Bus event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec 8 at Walmart, 252 Cheney Drive W. Donations of new unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items are welcome. Donated items will go to those in need throughout the Magic Valley. Presented by radio stations KTPZ 92.7, 102.1 The Bull, 104.7 BOB FM, Q-106.7, 95.1 The Breeze and I-Rock 105.1 FM and the Mid-Columbia Bus Co.
Fundraiser/TF
Canyon Ridge High School student council hosts a Tis’ the Season to be Jolly Day, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 8 at Dairy Queen. The event includes activities and games to raise money for Pennies for Possibilities. 208-732-7555.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8; “Let It Snow,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Rock Creek Music Teachers Association and students with a piano ensemble concert to celebrate the Christmas spirit, 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is welcome.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 8 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, parade/Jerome
Christmas in Jerome festivities, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at North Park, 300 E. Main St., followed by the Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. The park events include music, live nativity, photos with Santa from 3 to 5:45 p.m., children’s activities, food, hot chocolate and cider. The parade begins at 6 p.m. near the Jerome County Fairgrounds and goes along Main Street to North Park. Info: Jerome Chamber of Commerce, 208-324-2711 or visitjeromeidaho.com.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Christmas Dinner Square and Round Dance and election of officers Dec. 8 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Dinner at 7 p.m. followed by dancing and election. Meat and rolls provided; bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Dinner auction/TF
Third annual Pennies for Possibilities Dinner Auction, hosted by Canyon Ridge High School student council, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Canyon Ridge cafeteria. Catering by Big Fatty’s BBQ. The event also includes a silent and dessert auction and entertainment. Admission is by suggested donation. 208-732-7555.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Co. performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The professional ballet company features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. Local dance students perform in the roles of mice, angels, party children, flowers and ladybugs. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Children’s fest/TF
Cookies for Santa event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Decorate a cookie for Santa, and listen to a reading of a children’s holiday book. 208-733-5477.
Dancing/TF
Christmas dance features the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers with older country music, 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The dance is for singles and couples of all ages. Beverages available for purchase. Suggested donation is $5 a person. 208-734-5084.
Ballet/TF
Twin Falls Ballet Co. and Revolution Academy of Dance present “The Tales of the Big Bad Wolf,” 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance tells the untold story of the Big Bad Wolf. Tickets for matinee performance: $8 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets for evening show: $10 for adults and $7 for children. Free admission of ages 3 and younger.
