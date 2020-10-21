Events calendar

 Skip to main content
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

Small Business Marketing Training: Social Media Leveled Up. Southern Idaho Economic Development and US Small Business Administration. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

GRI 202—Contracts in Real Estate Transactions; Negotiations: 8:30 a.m.- Oct. 23, 1 p.m. at Western Magic Valley Realtros, 1162 Eastland Drive N. # 1, Twin Falls. $250.

DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 5-9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.

Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

Greg & Glenda Bostock in Concert: 7-9 p.m. at Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 24, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.

Read & Treat!: 1-4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

A Night for Colby: 5-9 p.m. at Fleur De Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., Twin Falls. $40 to $320.

Diabetes Night at the Drive-In in Magic Valley: 7:30-9 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

Witches Night Out Dance Party Fundraiser: 7:30-10 p.m. at Nifty Marketing, 1340 Overland Ave., Burley. $20.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 25, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

The Real Doug Lane: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

TFPL Online Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m. with Twin Falls Public Library.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 31, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Trick or Treat Main Street: 2-4 p.m. at Trick or Treat Main Street, Main Avenue, Twin Falls. Masks required. Free.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 1, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

Disco Halloween Party at Koto: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Art After School—We Are Going to Deck the Walls: 4 p.m.- Nov. 19, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

