Wednesday, Aug. 8
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Get assistance with your project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will feature Crossfire, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house for kids, food and craft vendors. Concert is free to the public; bring your lawn chairs. Info: Robin, 208-420-0916, Twinfallstonight.com.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; 4-H/FFA Night, free entry with ID. Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and children. Also livestock shows, and music and hypnotist shows on the free stage. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Yefim Bronfman performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Saturn for My Birthday” by John McGranaghan, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Presentation/TF
Bridgeview Estates’ Silver Scholars presentation of “Powder Face: The Horse That Robbed the Winnemucca Bank,” 3 p.m. 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Free.
Youth class/TF
Mystery Box Cooking Adventure for ages 10-16, 5:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Participants work together on teams to prepare a recipe with ingredients found in the team’s mystery box. Cost is $30. 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival begins at the Challis Golf Course, 331 Golf Club Lane. Gates open at 3 p.m. Features Micky and The Motorcars, Ned LeDoux, Cody Canada and The Departed, American Aquarium, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees. Three-day pass is $124.30 or a two-day pass is $86.30 for Friday and Saturday, at braunbrothersreunion.com. Tickets are available at the gate.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; first responders get free entry with credentials. Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and children. Also livestock shows, and music and hypnotist shows on the free stage. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Friday, Aug. 10
Presentation/TF
Coffee with Jim Jones, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones will speak about his book “A Little Dam Problem” and discuss Idaho’s water issues. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Youth party/TF
Teen After Hours Party, 6 to 10 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event is open to youth in sixth through 12th grades and includes games, movies and snacks. Teens must have their parent or guardian sign a permission slip, which is available at the Youth Services Desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext, 301.
Star party/Almo
Castle Rocks State Park Star Party, 2 p.m. to midnight at the Smoky Mountain Campground at Castle Rocks State Park, 748 E. 2800 S., Almo. Includes solar viewing, 2 to 6 p.m.; and night sky telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight at the lodge. Presented by CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science and the Magic Valley Astronomical Society. Free. Info: Herrett Center, 208-732-6655.
Dinner/Bellevue
Local Food Alliance’s The Elevated Table farm-to-fork dinner, 5:30 p.m. at Hillside Ranch, 40 Hillside Ranch Road. Local chefs use the season’s freshest offerings from local producers, paired with regional wines. Tickets are $200 at wrvharvestfest.org. Proceeds benefit Local Food Alliance’s efforts to create a resilient local and regional food system for Wood River Valley. Info: 360-790-3278.
Dancing/Burley
Dance with live music, 7 p.m. at the Senior Junction, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues at the Challis Golf Course, 331 Golf Club Lane. Gates open at 3 p.m. Features Turnpike Troubadours, Corb Lund, Asleep at the Wheel, Rosie Flores and the BBR All-Stars, Jason Eady and Courtney Patton. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Friday and Saturday, at braunbrothersreunion.com. Tickets are available at the gate.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Complaint Department and Lemonade” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fest/Jarbidge
Jarbidge Days begin with a yard sale at 9 a.m. and crafts sale from noon to 4 p.m., both at the Community Hall in Jarbidge, Nev. From Twin Falls, drive south on U.S. 93 to Rogerson, turn west on Three Creek Road. 775-488-2448.
Fair, concert/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features Jessie G in concert at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; military will get free entry with ID. Grandstand seating is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth. Arena floor tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and youth. Also livestock shows, and music and hypnotist shows on the free stage. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ 50th Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Atkinson Park, Eighth Street and Second Avenue. Special 50th Anniversary Celebration, 5 to 7 p.m. at the park, with music by folk artist Sarah Jane Scouten. The festival features juried fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, children’s craft activities and food vendors. Free admission. 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Music/Ketchum
Blaze & Kelly, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. The event kicks off the Summer Serenade concert series.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of French toast bake, ham, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. Twin Falls First Baptist Youth group assists at the event. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly,” 4:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art show/TF
“Outside of the Brush” reclaimed art show, presented by Rebel Art Studio, 4 to 10 p.m. at Bull Moose Bicycles, 160 Main Ave. N. Bring in items to be made into art; drop off items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. the week of Aug. 6 at Bull Moose. Live art creation is from 4 to 8 p.m. at the show and make your own reclaimed art out of bicycle parts, 7 to 9 p.m. Free admission. Rebelarttwinfalls.com.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Star party/Almo
Castle Rocks State Park Star Party, 2 p.m. to midnight at the Smoky Mountain Campground at Castle Rocks State Park, 748 E. 2800 S., Almo. Includes solar viewing, 2 to 6 p.m.; and night sky telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight at the lodge. Presented by CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science and the Magic Valley Astronomical Society. Free. Info: Herrett Center, 208-732-6655.
Music/Burley
Casey Donahew and Asleep At The Wheel perform at 7:30 p.m. at Cassia County Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand and arena tickets are $22 and available at cassiacountyfair.com. Bleacher seats are $22 general admission and available at the ticket booth.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues at the Challis Golf Course, 331 Golf Club Lane. Gates open at noon. Features Reckless Kelly, Robert Earl Keen, Mike and the Moonpies, Suzy Bogguss, Bruce Robison and the BBR All-Stars, and the Braun family and guitar pull. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Friday and Saturday, at braunbrothersreunion.com. Tickets are available at the gate.
Alumni fest/Hagerman
CSI Alumni Association’s summer event series will feature a private charter cruise with a scenic tour of the Snake River, 5 to 7 p.m. at 18696 U.S. 30, Hagerman. Cost is $49.50 per person. Alumni are invited to bring a guest. Register at the Alumni Relations Office in CSI Taylor Building 119, rabbott@csi.edu or 208-732-6574.
Fest/Jarbidge
Jarbidge Days continue with a yard sale starting at 9 a.m. at the Community Hall in Jarbidge, Nev., crafts sale from noon to 4 p.m. at the Community Hall, parade at noon, family activities all day, and live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Outdoor Inn. From Twin Falls, drive south on U.S. 93 to Rogerson, turn west on Three Creek Road. 775-488-2448.
Fair/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features stock sale for 4-H/FFA market animals, 10 a.m.; and Live a Little Insanity Tour Freestyle Motocross and UTV Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ 50th Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Atkinson Park, Eighth Street and Second Avenue. Free admission. 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features a family concert of Symphonic Safari at 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Skating/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Mirai Nagasu, 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $29 to $145 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Truck show/Burley
Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 6 p.m. at the Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave., with a pit party at 4:30 p.m. Features monster truck competitions, extreme lawnmower races, monster truck rides, and tough truck and UTV races. Tickets in advance are $16 for adults and $8 for children 3-12, or at the gate, $20 and $10. Tickets are available at livealittleproductions.com or at the fair booth.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Fest/Jarbidge
Jarbidge Days continue with a yard sale starting at 9 a.m. at the Community Hall, cowboy church at 10 a.m. in the park, and crafts sale, noon to 4 p.m. at the Community Hall in Jarbidge, Nev. From Twin Falls, drive south on U.S. 93 to Rogerson, turn west on Three Creek Road. 775-488-2448.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ 50th Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Atkinson Park, Eighth Street and Second Avenue. Free admission. 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Astronomy/Ketchum
“Astronomy in the Garden” series, 7 p.m. at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum. Features family night with the Persieds at Croy Canyon. Cost is $10 for SBG members and $12 for nonmembers. Children younger than 16 admitted for free. Preregistration required: sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story” and phenom violinst Benjamin Beilman performs Mendelssohn Violin Concerto at 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Monday, Aug. 13
Book talk/TF
All Ages Book Club will conclude its summer discussions with “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin, 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Also a related activity and treat. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will feature a Tarzan adventure at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the classic film. Free. For the movie title, call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave., and features a Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena. Admission is $2. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, class/TF
The Little Chef and Me cooking class and book reading with Judi Baxter, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children ages 5-8 will learn how to cook four recipes together and listen to a reading of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.” Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult). Reservations: 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave., and features a Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena. Admission is $2. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Music/Ketchum
Ketch’em Alive concert features Trevor Green, vocals and guitar, 7 to 9 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 E. River St. E. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Next week
Books/TF
Twin Falls Public Library Foundation’s Pop-up book sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Free. 208-736-6205.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will feature Eric May Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house for kids, food and craft vendors. Concert is free to the public; bring your lawn chairs. Info: Robin, 208-420-0916, Twinfallstonight.com.
Fair, parade/Burley
Cassia County Fair festivities include the parade at 10:30 a.m. along Overland Avenue and Main Street, and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, parade/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues Aug. 15 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features a parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the carnival opening with $1 rides, and at 8 p.m., PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding (reserved seats are $9-$17; general admission, $13 for adults, $7 for children). 208-934-4529.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Bring finger food. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: Ramona, 208-732-5460.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Shostakovich’s “Tenth Symphony: Despair and Triumph” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “I Wanna Iguana” by Karen Kaufman, 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 16-18 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights: Aug. 16, PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 17, pari-mutuel horse racing at 1 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo (Tough Enough to Wear Pink night) at 8 p.m.; Aug. 18, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m.; pari-mutuel horse racing, 1 p.m.; and PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair and Pro Rodeo continues Aug. 16-19 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Highlights: Aug. 16, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo at 8 p.m. followed by music by Grant Webb Band at Chute 7; Aug. 17-18: PRCA rodeo at 8 p.m. followed by music by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at Chute 7; Aug. 18: Idaho Cowboy Reunion lunch at noon in the commercial building; and Aug. 19, cowboy church, 10 a.m. in the commercial building. 208-934-4529.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Amos Yang performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Start With The Foundation,” 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert introduces his 12 tips, including: knowing your equipment, composing and taking the photograph, and sharing your photography. Cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $45 for nonmembers. Register: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly,” 4:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/Sun Valley
1964 The Tribute (Beatles tribute), 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Sun Valley Resort Cottage lawn. The concert for cancer research is presented by the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial organization. Tickets are $25 and $35 general admission and are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com or 208-622-2135.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features “Star Wars: A New Hope” concert for its Pops night at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road, and Musicians’ Choice Chamber concert at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the pavilion. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
