Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Books/TF
Twin Falls Public Library Foundation’s used book sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the side lawn along Fifth Avenue East of the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The book sale includes fiction, nonfiction, children’s and teen books. 208-736-6205.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart playing classic country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Eric May Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Clifton Hunt, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; 4-H/FFA and teachers night, free entry with ID. Rodeo tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth. Ages 5 and younger admitted to the rodeo for free. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Beethoven’s 7th with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale and Sameer Patel. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Russell the Sheep” by Rob Scotton, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Best of Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival begins at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Features Steve Earle and the Dukes, Randy Rogers Band, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers and The Mastersons. A three-day pass is $129.30 or a two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 9-10, at braunbrothersreunion.com.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo with Tough Enough To Wear Pink night, at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; first responders get in free. Rodeo tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth. Ages 5 and younger admitted to the rodeo for free. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival features Beethoven and Shostakovich Quartets with Edgar M. Bronfman String Quartet, 6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kent Jensen, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 7 to 9 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steven Briggs, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Features Micky and The Motorcars, Reverend Horton Heat, Cody Canada and The Departed, Parker McCollum and Bri Bagwell. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 9-10, at braunbrothersreunion.com.
Concert, fair/Jerome
Craig Campbell performs at the Jerome County Fair, 7 p.m. in DePew Arena at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Military will get free entry with identification. Day-of-show tickets: grandstands, $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children; arena floor, $15 and $12. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Arts/Ketchum
The 51st annual Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. The festival features more than 125 professional artists with fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, children’s activities and food vendors. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Health fest/TF
Health and Wellness Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown at Main Avenue West. The event includes fitness challenges, health products, healthy foods and children’s activities.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Casino Night for Charity, a night of unlimited gaming, 5 to 11 p.m. at BLu restaurant, 1986 Addison Ave. E. Proceeds go to children with special needs. The event features a no-host bar, hosted hors d’oeuvres, casino tables, raffles and a silent auction. Semi-formal to business casual. Tickets are $75 and available at BLu or 208-734-8570.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steven Briggs, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Burley
Tracy Byrd performs at 8 p.m. at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand and arena tickets are $22 and available at cassiacountyfair.com. Bleacher seats are $22 general admission and available at the ticket booth. 208-678-9150.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Gate opens at noon. Features Reckless Kelly, Wade Bowen, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Charley Crockett, the Braun family, and Tylor and the Train Robbers. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 9-10, at braunbrothersreunion.com.
Mud drag/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features stock sale for 4-H/FFA market animals, 10 a.m.; and Knockout Mud Drags, 6:30 p.m. in DePew Arena. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Day-of-show tickets for mud drags: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. The festival features fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, children’s activities and food vendors. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival’s family concert, “Kids’ Choice: 5 Minutes That Made Me Love Classical Music,” 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductor Sameer Patel, pianist Peter Henderson, and students from the Music Institute’s Advanced Chamber Orchestra. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Nathan Chen, 2019 World champion and U.S. National champion, 9:20 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Truck show/Burley
Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 6 p.m. in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena at the Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Free autograph pit party at 4:30 p.m. Features monster truck competitions, lawnmower racing championship, extreme tough truck racing and monster truck rides. Presale tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-12, and available at livealittleproductions.com or at the Cassia fair ticket office. Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Ages 2 and younger are admitted for free.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival Gala featuring Branford Marsalis and the Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Marsalis has been nominated 16 times for a Grammy Award and has won three times — for best jazz instrumental performance, best pop instrumental performance and best jazz instrumental album. Tickets per tier range from $85 to $550 and are available at svmusicfestival.org/gala-concert. Info: 208-622-5607 or svmusicfestival.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair features a Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Also free stage entertainment, hypnotist shows and carnival. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jenna McLean Jazz Quintet, 7 p.m. in the Bailey Studio at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Award-winning jazz vocalist McLean and her band have a devotion for jazz, funk, soul and classical genres. The performance features cabaret table seating. General admission tickets are $15 at theargyros.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. An evening of conversation, wine and treats. Register at 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Prokofiev’s 5th Symphony with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Britnee Kellogg band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 for Wine Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fair, parade/Burley
Cassia County Fair festivities include the parade at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 along Overland Avenue and Main Street, and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Also free stage entertainment, hypnotist shows and carnival. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, parade/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues Aug. 14 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features 4-H/FFA swine quality and llama shows, 8 a.m.; small animal show, 1 p.m.; parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street; and Xtreme Bull Riding at 8 p.m. at the rodeo arena. General admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mason Bates and Mozart with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Features violinist Jeremy Constant, violist Adam Smyla and Bates, composer-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Owen” by Kevin Henkes, 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 15-17 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights: Aug. 15, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, Man-up Crusade, at 8 p.m. in the arena (kids night: ages 12 and younger admitted free, 4-H and FFA members free in the bleachers). Aug. 16, pari-mutuel horse racing at 1 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo, Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, at 8 p.m. (family night). Aug. 17, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m.; pari-mutuel horse racing, 1 p.m.; and PRCA Rodeo, patriotic night, at 8 p.m. Rodeo tickets: Grandstands, all seats, $13; reserved bleachers, $13 adults, $7.50 children 3-12. Bleacher seats, $11.50 adults, $7.50 children 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 15-18 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Highlights: Aug. 15-17, Gooding Pro Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena, followed by music at Chute 7; Aug. 17, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 10 a.m., and Idaho Cowboy Reunion lunch at noon; and Aug. 18, cowboy church at 10 a.m. in the commercial building. Rodeo tickets for Aug. 15: general admission, $14 adults and $8 children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10; and Aug. 16-17: general admission, $16 adults and $9 children; reserved seats are $21, $18 and $11. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off events: Show and Shine, 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Con Paulos Chevrolet; cruise at 5 p.m. to Jerome’s North Park on East Main Street; and rib-eating contest, 6 p.m. at the park. Also live music, food vendors and a beer garden at the park. Joemamascarshow.com.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Jerome Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Jerome North Park on East Main Street. The car show includes displays and vendors. Joemamascarshow.com.
Music/Ketchum
Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist of Journey, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. Augeri performs for the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial’s Concert for Cancer Research. Tickets starts at $30 at killebrewthompsonmemorial.com.
