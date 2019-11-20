Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Music/TF
Gary Braun, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees’ Premier Opening Gala, “Winter Wonderland,” 6 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths and displays. Doors open at 6 p.m. The gala features a light dinner at 6:30 p.m., music and silent tree auction. Dress is casual. Tickets are $15 each, call Shabree at 208-300-0012 or Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com. The festival raises money for scholarships for students going into the healthcare field and grants to area quick response units, search and rescues, and other healthcare related needs.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Pottery/TF
CSI Art Club’s Magic Mud pottery sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Features pottery and works by local potters and artists. Open to the public.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Good Egg” by Jory John, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Meal/TF
Thanksgiving turkey lunch, noon at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is invited. Cost is $5 and $6 for adults and $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s event will be a social hour instead of a discussion on a specific comic. Come chat about comics and the graphic novels you’d like to read. The group is for anyone new to comics, or fans, ages 16 and older. Presented by Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Beans Coffee. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Winter Wonderland,” 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths, displays and entertainment. Special time for seniors, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21. Entry cost is a $1 donation or a canned food item. Info: Shabree, 208-300-0012; Alisha, 208-300-0523; or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
Pottery/TF
CSI Art Club’s Magic Mud pottery sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Open to the public.
Gala/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s Gala of Giving, 6 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features entertainment, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Your Next Step,” 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Perrine Conference Room, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert presents a review for understanding his 12 tips, including exposure, composition and light, digital workflow and building an equipment kit. Cost is $120 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $135 for nonmembers. Registration is required: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Travelin’ Miles, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Winter Wonderland,” 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave. Entry cost is a $1 donation or a canned food item. Info: Shabree, 208-300-0012; Alisha, 208-300-0523; or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Ag workshop/Gooding
University of Idaho Extension’s Cover Crops Workshop, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 203 Lucy Lane. Includes speakers with updates on ongoing research, knowledge and experiences of cover crops. Presented by the UI Extension, Gooding Soil Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service. Free; reservations aren’t required. Info: 208-934-4417 or email mdeharo@uidaho.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a free breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with displays of holiday trees and decorations, along with entertainment. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s BBQ, Brews and Bids, 7 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E. Features a barbecue, beverages, fundraising games, and live and silent auctions. A ticketed event. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Pottery/TF
CSI Art Club’s Magic Mud pottery sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Open to the public.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Special cellar beer tasting, 5:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Taste beers that have been aged in the beer cellar. Cost is $25; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave. Entry cost is a $1 donation or a canned food item. Info: Shabree, 208-300-0012; Alisha, 208-300-0523; or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Numerous vendors with a variety of crafts and gifts. Free admission. Information: jeromemusicboosters@gmail.com or jeromemusicboosters.org.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Thanksgiving Dinner Dance, 6:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Turkey is provided; bring a side dish to share. Squares after dinner with two rounds between tips. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features Family Day from noon to 5 p.m., with pictures with princesses, 1 to 3 p.m., at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, Nov. 25
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a Senior Social with refreshments and entertainment, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fun run/TF
CSI Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece backpack. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Fun run/Hailey
Hailey Turkey Trot 5Krun, walk and stroll, 10 a.m. Nov. 28 downtown at Sturtevant’s, 1 W. Carbonate, and through the Draper Preserve. Presented by The Chamber – Hailey and Wood River Valley. Pre-register until Nov. 26: $20 for adults, $10 for children or $50 per family of four. Registration fee on Nov. 27 or race day: $30 for adults, $15 for children or $70 per family. Haileyidaho.com.
Fun run/Jerome
Superhero Turkey Trot 5K run or walk, 8 a.m. Nov. 28, starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Prize given for best superhero costume. Entry fee is five items of nonperishable food, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. Pre-register by Nov. 22 to get a T-shirt. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Fun run/Paul
Annual Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot run and walk, 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at West Minico Middle School, 155 S. 600 W. The 5k fun run and walk is for all ages and fitness levels, with race-day registration, 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the school ($26 day of event, and $7 for Trot Tots). Prizes and medals are awarded. Preregister through noon Nov. 26 at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or at Hurst Chiropractic Clinic, 1246 Oakley Ave., Burley ($20). The turkey trot partners with West End Fire and Rescue, with proceeds from the race to benefit local programs.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday craft make-and-take activities for families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Also, “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Nov. 29, and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Nov. 30. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/TF
The 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities Nov. 29 at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, entertainment, and fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Kimberly Nurseries, 208-733-2717.
Festival/Rupert
Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival, themed “With Open Arms,” Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St., with decorated Christmas trees and other specialty items. Nov. 29: Gala Buyers Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the festival opening, 3 to 9 p.m. to the public. Nov. 30: Teddy Bear Breakfast and visits with Santa, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (free with a new toy for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council or $3 a person); entertainment, noon to 6 p.m.; and a Saturday Social for seniors, 2 to 4 p.m., with refreshments. Dec. 1: Church Choir Festival, noon to 4 p.m.; and Dec. 2: entertainment, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. The festival benefits the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to support health-related causes in the community. Info: Tammy Hanks, 434-8275.
Fest/TF
Lefse event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The Nelson sisters and family, including their musician brother Dave, bring their rolling pins along with their knowledge, tips, tricks and a song or two, which preparing Norwegian potato bread. Free and no pre-registration is required. 208-733-5477.
