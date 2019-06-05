Wednesday, June 5
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 420-2786.
Walking tour/TF
City Park History Walk, 10 a.m. starts at the Twin Falls Public Library foyer, 201 Fourth Ave. E. During the walking tour, learn about the buildings, landmarks and people in the Twin Falls City Park Historical District. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 8 to 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Thursday, June 6
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through June 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fest/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days begin at Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features music and a carnival with family night and discounted tickets, along with crafts, food and exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Friday, June 7
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, June 7 through June 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, 6 p.m. at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue South and Hansen Street East. Presented by First Federal. Local businesses compete for a chance to win $8,000 for a local charity of their choice. Free entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with the tournament at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Homemade Pies cooking class with Rebecca Bloom, head baker and owner of Piedaho, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn tips for making pies. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Reading fest/TF
Summer reading kickoff event with a Solar System Party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. The space theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Magic Valley Astronomical Society and the library will have telescopes with daylight viewing, crafts, games, stories and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson, 9 to 11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fest/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days continue at Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features artistic performances, music and a carnival, along with crafts, food and exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Saturday, June 8
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson, 9 to 11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:45 p.m. to midnight, in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Jared Johnson. Book by W. S. Gilbert and score by Arthur Sullivan. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Fest/Buhl
Foothills Aviation’s third annual Buhl Fly-in event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buhl Airport, 1276A E. 4100 N. Highlights: Civil Air Patrol flag ceremony, pancake breakfast by Buhl Rotary, and barbecue lunch by B&L Meats, along with spot landing contest, static displays, aviation aircraft, vehicles from Buhl Bunch Car Club, military displays from Mountain Home Air Force Reserves and Idaho Air National Guard, and local arts and crafts vendors. Bring one or more canned food items to benefit the Buhl emergency food bank. Free admission and free parking. Foothillsaviationllc.com.
Fundraiser/Buhl
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation Golf Scramble, 9 a.m. at Clear Lake Golf Course, 403 Clear Lake Lane. The event raises funds for children with special needs at St. Luke’s Jerome and St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Cost is $125 for each golfer (teams are preferred), and guest dinners are $45. Info: slmvhealthfoundation@slhs.org.
Music/Jackpot
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. at the Castus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
History fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Features a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other festivities are all day, including pioneer games and music, tours of historic buildings, agricultural exhibits, horse-drawn wagon rides, model railroad exhibit, Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame exhibit, and demonstrations with butter churning and more. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger admitted free. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Music/Ketchum
Joshy Soul and The Cool with opening band Lounge on Fire, 7:30 p.m. at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Soul plays original funk, soul, rhythm and blues, and Motown with a sound reminiscent of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Tickets are $10 to $25 at theargyros.org.
Breakfast/Paul
Paul American Legion Post 77 holds a German sausage breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets are available from any post member or at the door. Info: Post Vice-Commander F. Wyatt Saunders Sr., 208-679-1215.
Fest/Richfield
Richfield Outlaw Day activities: Community breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street (registration starts at 9 a.m. at the park); rodeo events at noon at Richfield Arena; and mud bog races, 4 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per person or $20 per family; free for children younger than 12. Street dance with music by Corey James Grubb and the Fall Creek String Band, 8 p.m. to midnight. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
History fest/Shoshone
Lincoln County Historical Society’s History Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the county courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Feature a wagon and teepee display, vintage automobiles and a sheep wagon, along with vendors and food. Also opening of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., for the season and a sewing machine demonstration at the museum. Admission is free; donations are welcomed. Information: 208-886-7787 or visit the historical society’s Facebook page.
Parade, fest/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days continue at Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features a community breakfast at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E.; Dairy Days parade at 10:30 a.m. on Idaho Street (registration from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot, 605 N. Idaho St.). Activities follow in the park and entertainment starts at noon, along with a carnival, crafts, food, and exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Sunday, June 9
Fundraiser/TF
Friends Furever Rockin’ Fundraiser, noon to 9 p.m. at Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. W. The event features performances by local bands, along with raffle prizes, food and a bake sale. Posters showcase the dogs that are available for adoption. Admission is $1 per person. Children 6 and younger are admitted for free. Info: Rochelle, 208-543-4790.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s church service and picnic at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Old-fashioned church service begins at 11 a.m. followed by a community picnic (bring your own lunch). Free admission. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Horse races/Jerome
Jerome pari-mutuel horse races, 1 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 Fir St. Gates open at noon. Admission is $5.
Monday, June 10
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch a World War II escape classic starring William Holden, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, June 11
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. June 12 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 12; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day” by Jamie Lee Curtis, 11 a.m. June 13 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 13; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7 p.m. June 13-14 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 15 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Jared Johnson. Book by W. S. Gilbert and score by Arthur Sullivan. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 14; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Idaho Wine Tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A six-flight tasting with Jon Harding, assistant winemaker at Colter’s Creek. 208-733-5477.
Fest, parade/Filer
Filer Fun Days, June 14-15 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park, 215 Fair Ave. June 14: Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fish fry, 5 p.m.; and American Legion’s bingo. June 15: FFA pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. ($6 adults, $3 for ages 12 and younger; FFA fun run (register at bluecirclesports.com); parade at 11 a.m. (line-up at 9:30 a.m.); Show and Shine Car Show, Magic Valley Model Railroaders; stage entertainment, 1 to 6 p.m.; music by Copperhead, 6 to 10 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk. Also crafts, food vendors and children’s games with prizes, bounce houses, mini train, dunking tank, and safety demonstrations. Free swimming available all day at the City Park pool. Info: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. June 15 at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the center’s Meals on Wheels program. Pre-registration fee is $20 a person, $15 for student/track team rate or $50 per family of four. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 15; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jackpot
Sugar Ray, 7 p.m. June 15 at the Castus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Alzheimer’s Duplicate Bridge Game Day fundraiser, June 19 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Features a morning session at 10 a.m., player meal at 1:30 p.m. and afternoon session at 2:30 p.m. Cost is a $25 donation per session and includes a player meal. To pre-register or for information: Edna Pierson at 208-539-5735.
