Events calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 19
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Friday Aug. 21
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kevin Ware, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m.
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m., both Aug. 26 and 28. Also, Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride” at 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m., both Aug. 27 ad 29; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Aug. 27 and at 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 29; and “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Rhonda Funk, 10 p.m. Aug. 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 31 through Jan. 16, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center Room 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount is available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Arts workshop/TF
CSI Community Education Center offers new classes, starting Sept. 1, with CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer. “Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” course is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 1 through Nov. 17, in CSI Hepworth Room 135; explore a sampling of soft sculpture materials to make an original artwork of their own design. “Japanese Teabowls and The Japanese Tea Ceremony” is 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Nov. 18, in CSI Visual Arts 113; learn the history and cultural significance of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and the methods used for making a tea bowl. “Fundamental Japanese 1” is 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19, in CSI Hepworth Room 135, with Keifer using the Genki Textbooks, an acclaimed series of integrated resources for learning elementary Japanese. “Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” and “Fundamental Japanese 1” are available as an in-person class or by participating through Zoom. All three courses cost $120 each plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Guitar class/TF
“Beginning Guitar” class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 8, in CSI’s Fine Arts Room 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
