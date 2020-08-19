Events calendar

Music/TF

Karate/TF

Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 31 through Jan. 16, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center Room 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount is available. Register: csi.edu/communityed , 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.

Arts workshop/TF





CSI Community Education Center offers new classes, starting Sept. 1, with CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer. “Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” course is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 1 through Nov. 17, in CSI Hepworth Room 135; explore a sampling of soft sculpture materials to make an original artwork of their own design. “Japanese Teabowls and The Japanese Tea Ceremony” is 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Nov. 18, in CSI Visual Arts 113; learn the history and cultural significance of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and the methods used for making a tea bowl. “Fundamental Japanese 1” is 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19, in CSI Hepworth Room 135, with Keifer using the Genki Textbooks, an acclaimed series of integrated resources for learning elementary Japanese. “Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” and “Fundamental Japanese 1” are available as an in-person class or by participating through Zoom. All three courses cost $120 each plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.