Wednesday, July 10
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by The Opskamatrists, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Eric Truesch, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Thursday, July 11
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Amazing Tails” by Karen Sharp Foster, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Summertime Magic” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 11 through July 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Friday, July 12
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, July 12 through July 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynne, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Rodney Norman, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “Mary Poppins” at 9:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. The non-juried event features more than 100 arts and craft booths from Idaho artists, live music, food and children’s activities. Free admission. Ketchumartsfestival.com.
Fest/Kimberly
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days begin at City Park. Features Kimberly Lions Club’s community benefit dinner with roasted pork, 6:30 p.m. (free, donations accepted), along with music and the Good Neighbor of the Year presentation. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
Fest, music/Murtaugh
Snake River Bros 14th annual Rally in the Valley begins at Murtaugh Lake. Features music by 3rd Take at 7 p.m. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass. Children under 17 admitted free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at snakeriverbros.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information; Jeremy, 208-316-8021; Julie, 208-410-0916 (vendors); Steve, 208-293-5467 (camping); or snakeriverbros.com.
Saturday, July 13
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Rodney Norman, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Art fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. The non-juried event features more than 100 arts and craft booths from Idaho artists, live music, food and children’s activities. Free admission. Ketchumartsfestival.com.
Fest, music/Murtaugh
Snake River Bros Rally in the Valley continues at Murtaugh Lake. The event features a poker run with kick-stands up at 10 a.m., along with a bike rodeo, children’s games and music at 7 p.m. with Devil’s County and Moonshine Bandits. Also vendors, a silent auction and camping. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass. Children under 17 admitted free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at snakeriverbros.brownpapertickets.com.
Sunday, July 14
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Art fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. Free admission. Ketchumartsfestival.com.
Music/Ketchum
Time for Three, Tf3, 8 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The string trio is Nicolas Kendall, Charles Yang and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer. Tf3’s high-energy performances draw from the members’ unique musical backgrounds. Tickets are $45 to $175 at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Fest/Shoshone
Shoshone Arts in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Features arts, crafts, antiques, food and music, 10:30 a.m., with Dan Forbes, and 1:30 p.m., Doug Armento and the Iron Mules. Also the Lincoln County Historical Museum will be open, along with other family activities. Free admission. Info: Shoshone Chamber of Commerce, 208-886-9811, or shoshonearts.com.
Monday, July 15
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, July 16
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Fest, ride/TF
Fifth annual Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Welcome Home Celebration, July 13 at Twin Falls City Park. Motorcycle ride sign-up is 8 to 9:30 a.m. with kick-stands-up ride at 10 a.m. A free barbecue follows at 12:30 p.m. Open to the public and all veterans. Hosted by Magic Valley Veterans Association and Hospice Visions. Info: 208-735-0121; Nora Wells, nwells@hospicevisions.org; or Angie Quan, aquan@hospicevisions.org.
Program/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Humans of the Magic Valley program, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 downtown on Main Avenue West. Participants can ask questions and get answers during interviews. Free. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 13; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:45 p.m. to midnight July 13 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
The Groovebirds, 6 to 9 p.m. July 13 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comedy/Jackpot
Joel McHale, 7 p.m. July 13 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble fundraiser, July 13 at the Jerome Country Club on Golf Course Road. Registration is from noon to 1:15 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Fee is $400 per team (four-person team). Sponsorships are available. Pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com. 208-324-2711.
Fun run/Kimberly
Get Fit Kimberly 5k Run/Walk Challenge, 8 a.m. July 13 at Kimberly Good Neighbor Days at City Park on Madison Street East. The course will have three optional fitness challenges at the end of each mile. Children’s race starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost (including T-shirt): adult 5k, $20; ages 11 and younger 5k or mile, $10; register at bluecirclesports.com. Also registration and packet pick-up available 5-7 p.m. July 12 and 7 a.m. July 13 at City Park; fees: adult 5k, $25 and children, $15 and $10. Proceeds go to the Kimberly cross country teams.
Fest, parade/Kimberly
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days continue July 13, with a breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. ($7 each or $25 per family, proceeds go for the Miss Kimberly Scholarship fund; a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street; followed by music and activities in City Park. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
Fest/Shoshone
Shoshone Arts in the Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Features arts, crafts, antiques, food and music, 10 a.m., Michaela French; 1 p.m., Sawtooth Serenaders; and 4 p.m., Spike Coggins. Also the Lincoln County Historical Museum will be open, along with other family activities. Free admission. Info: Shoshone Chamber of Commerce, 208-886-9811, or shoshonearts.com.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. July 17 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 17; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Aaron Golay and The Original Sin Band, 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How the Turtle Cracked Its Shell” as told by Myrna Estes, 11 a.m. July 18 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 18 and 25; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Childhood Favorites” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 18 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 19; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dodgy Mountain Men, 8 to 11 p.m. July 19 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World” at 9:30 p.m. July 19 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Music/TF
Moves Collective, 10 p.m. July 19 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Start With The Foundation,” 9 a.m. to noon July 20 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert introduces his 12 tips, including: knowing your equipment, composing and taking the photograph, and sharing your photography. Cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $45 for nonmembers. Registration is required: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Downtown chili cook-off, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 downtown at Main Avenue West. Competitors cook their special chili recipe on-site at the Downtown Farmers Market, tastings start at noon. Grand prize for Judge’s Choice and a prize for People’s Choice. Sign up at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Fun run/TF
First Federal’s Race for the Future, 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at the First Federal Bank Park at the Sunway Soccer Complex. The 5k fun run and walk starts at 10 a.m. and the one-mile kids dash begins at 11 a.m. Also refreshments. Proceeds go to Twin Falls Optimist Youth House. Cost for adults is $20 for early-bird and $25 after July 14. The children’s run is $10. Pre-register at bluecirclesports.com.
Fest/TF
Apollo 11, 50th Anniversary activities, 1 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 20 and also at 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7 and 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, class/TF
The Little Chef and Me, a hands-on cooking class with Judi Baxter, 5 p.m. July 20 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children ages 5-8 learn to prepare three different recipes and then eat while listening to a reading of “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey. Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult); register: 208-733-5477.
Music/Jackpot
Edgefest, presented by 103. 1 The Edge, 1 to 10 p.m. July 20 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, U.S. National champions, 9:30 p.m. July 20 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration and Union School reunion, 2 to 5 p.m. July 21 at the museum, 21337 Highway 30, between Filer and Twin Falls. The all-class reunion is for anyone who attended Union School. Hot dogs and cake will be served about 4 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is available behind the school house or next door. For reservations and information: museum at 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
