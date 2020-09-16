Events calendar

 Skip to main content
THURSDAY, SEP. 17

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

FRIDAY, SEP. 18

Girls Night Out: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Nature Nursery & Market, 120 E. Highway 81, Burley. $10 to $15.

SATURDAY, SEP. 19

21st Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hagerman City Park, Hagerman.

LifeVantage Academy, Twin Falls: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ONLINE LIVE ZOOM. $25 to $35.

5K Glow Run: 7-11 p.m. at Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. $35.

MONDAY, SEP. 21

Moving for the Tree: 12 a.m.- Nov. 3, 11 p.m. at Twin Falls County. $35.

TUESDAY, SEP. 22

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

THURSDAY, SEP. 24

DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Magic Valley Humanitarian Center Volunteer: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

FRIDAY, SEP. 25

Full Moon Gallery Hosts End of Summer yART Sale: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

TUESDAY, SEP. 29

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Add your event and find more online

Magicvalley.com now has a new and improved event calendar. You can easily search events from around the region and promote your own events. Visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Events submitted through the website will be used to create the print event calendar. Make sure your events are submitted by noon Monday to be included in the Wednesday list.

