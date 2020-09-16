Events calendar

THURSDAY, SEP. 17
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
FRIDAY, SEP. 18
Girls Night Out: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Nature Nursery & Market, 120 E. Highway 81, Burley. $10 to $15.
SATURDAY, SEP. 19
21st Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hagerman City Park, Hagerman.
LifeVantage Academy, Twin Falls: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ONLINE LIVE ZOOM. $25 to $35.
5K Glow Run: 7-11 p.m. at Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. $35.
MONDAY, SEP. 21
Moving for the Tree: 12 a.m.- Nov. 3, 11 p.m. at Twin Falls County. $35.
TUESDAY, SEP. 22
THURSDAY, SEP. 24
DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.
FRIDAY, SEP. 25
Full Moon Gallery Hosts End of Summer yART Sale: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
TUESDAY, SEP. 29
