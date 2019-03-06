Wednesday, March 6
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Music/TF
Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. The comedic play tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds her sister’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure in an imaginary world. Rated PG for mild language and stronger themes. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, March 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Green Shamrocks” by Eve Bunting, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through March 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through April 11, at CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection and white balance controls, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “They Returned Fighting: African Americans and the End of World War I” with Professor Justin Vipperman, 6 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Red Summer: The Summer of 1919 and the Awakening of Black America” by Cameron McWhirter. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Music/Jerome
Young Dubliners, Guess When and Eric May, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance at jerometickets.com or $25 day of show. Reserved seats are $30. 208-644-1111.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts film series will feature “Campesino,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The 2018 film documents and celebrates the disappearing way of life of Cuba’s peasant tobacco farmers, with amateur photographer Carl Oelerich capturing black-and-white images over a course of 15 years. Director and producer Mia Tate will attend the screenings and speak about the film. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for non-members, and available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Cast is Wendell Wells and Denny Davis. The off-Broadway comedy features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas, with quick change artistry, changing costumes and 20 characters. “Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Friday, March 8
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 7 p.m., and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Rodeo/TF
43rd annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 8 and 9 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Features cowboys and cowgirls from CSI along with colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, EZ Money Auto in Burley, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly, and the CSI Expo Center. Info: Steven Birnie, 208-732-6620 or sbirnie@csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Producers” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Landon Ladwig. Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks, and based on the 1968 film. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Recital/TF
CSI Piano Celebration features Emily Ezola and Kevin Olson, “An Evening of Piano Duos,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ezola and Olson, faculty members at Utah State University, present a variety of piano duos written in the past two centuries and share some of the unique history of this genre and the composers who were drawn to writing for two pianos. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office. 208-732-6788.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Performance/Ketchum
Dan Hoyle, award-winning actor and playwright, in “Border People,” 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center’s Tierney Theater, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Saturday, March 9
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. Meal of breakfast frittatas, ham, sausage, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Games/TF
Family Game Day, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring the family to play a board game or challenge each other on the Wii. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Writing class/TF
CSI Community Education Center’s “Yes, You Can Write a Book in an Afternoon” class, 1 to 5 p.m. at the CSI Shields Building, room 103. Learn to create an eBook for your field with instruction for a simple framework and have a draft ready for editing by the end of the class. Additional resources will be given to help students bring the book to completion and publication. Instructor is Cindy Sue Bezas, who has been published in books and articles. Fee is $67 plus $15 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies of the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Spring Fresh Recipes class with Chef Penny Moline, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu includes asparagus soup, spring veggie pizza, spring veggie paella, and lemon tart. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Rodeo/TF
CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, EZ Money Auto in Burley, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly, and the CSI Expo Center. Info: Steven Birnie, 208-732-6620 or sbirnie@csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Producers” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7:30 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 69th annual Rock and Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Features exhibits of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and displays by Herrett Center for Arts and Science museum, Hagerman Fossil Beds and Magic Valley Gold Panning Club. Also includes demonstrations of lapidary skills and activities with wheel of fortune and sand dig for gems among others, along with door prizes, grand prize drawing and a silent auction. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and older. Children under 12 admitted for free if accompanied by an adult. Info: Shirley Metts, 208-423-4827, or magicvalleygemclub.org.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Shamrock Shuffle Square Dance and potluck, 6:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Buttons n’ Bows club provides the stew and cornbread with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person; bring a dessert or side dish. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Music/Ketchum
Time for Three (Tf3), 6:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center’s Tierney Theater, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 2 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Sunday, March 10
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Producers” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Film/TF
Matinee showing of “Like Arrows,” FamilyLife’s first feature film, 2:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Worship and Performing Arts Center, 960 Eastland Drive. The parenting film explores the challenges and joys of raising children. Seating is limited. Free admission.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s Rock and Gem Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and older. Children under 12 admitted for free if accompanied by an adult.
Jazz/Ketchum
Pianist Alfredo Rodríguez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Both Grammy-nominated artists are best known for their individual work and began working together on Rodríguez’ 2012 album “Invasion Parade.” The Cuban jazz musicians have occasionally performed as a duo. Rodriguez is known for his solo jazz piano career as a “Quincy Jones” musician, and Martinez has a percussion career as leader of the Pedrito Martinez Group. Tickets for Sun Valley Center members are $70 premium seating and $45 regular seating, and for non-members, $80 and $55 for non-members (plus tax and ticket fees). Student tickets are $35 and $22.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Monday, March 11
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic western starring Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film and lead a discussion. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Tuesday, March 12
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “The Impact of Interpersonal Violence and Intersections of Oppression” by Voices Against Violence staff, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Next week
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 13 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Annual Sun Valley Film Festival, presented by Ford, March 13-17 in Sun Valley. Festival highlights include the Film Lab, Screenwriters Lab, Wild to Inspire competition, world premieres, coffee talks with industry insiders, panels, parties and more. Opens March 13 with the Sony Pictures Classics’ documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name” with director A.J. Eaton attending. Film tickets and festival passes can be purchased online. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Homemade Ravioli cooking class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. March 14 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and stuff the dough. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Jazz/TF
CSI Music Department’s Spring Jazz Collaboration, 7:30 p.m. March 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. CSI Jazz Ensemble and CSI Madrigals feature a 10th year collaboration that includes fresh takes on classics “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Moonlight over Vermont,” “Java Jive” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” Other selections include “When She Loved Me” by Idea of North, Stevie Wonder’s funk classic “I Wish” and Woody Herman band’s “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be.” Madrigals director Serena Jenkins Clark also solos with the ensemble. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome. 208-732-6288.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by David Grann, “The Killers of the Flower Moon: The Arc of Justice” at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. The lecture is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining the Colonization of the Americas.” Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and bestselling author of “The Lost City of Z” and his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” His work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic and The Washington Post. Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Center members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students and educators. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. March 14-16, 18 and 21-23 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Producers” at 7 p.m. March 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. March 17 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Landon Ladwig. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 7 p.m. March 15; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
American Hitmen with Ginger and The Gents, 7 p.m. March 15 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com or $15 day of show. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 3,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. March 16 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students learn 10 more songs in addition to three strum patterns, three new cadences and new approaches to scales. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies of the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. March 16; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Baked potato bar community fundraiser, noon March 16 at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The potato bar includes dessert and a drink. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Jerome
Dylan Jakobsen, Eric May and Rockin’ Horse, 7 p.m. March 16 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by Kat Kountry 106 KKMV and 94.7 Buck FM. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. Reserved seats are $15. 208-644-1111.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. March 19 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. March 19; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
