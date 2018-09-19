Wednesday, Sept. 19
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Bring finger food. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Raising a Hero” by Laura Joffe Numeroff, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Cooking class/TF
Cooking with Kelley’s Canyon Orchard, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu includes baked brie with seasonal fruit jam, stone fruit sangria, grilled salmon with fruit salsa and old fashioned apple pie. Cost of the class is $35. Gretchen Bietz, of Reno, Nev., grew up working in Kelley’s orchard that was homesteaded by her great-grandfather in 1908 in the Snake River Canyon between Buhl and Filer. She now owns and operates the property with her sister and their families. 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Music/Jerome
Smile Empty Soul & Flaw with Code Red Riot, New Lingo and Rise of the Fallen, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $15 day of show. Reserved seat are $20. 208-644-1111.
Friday, Sept. 21
Presentation/TF
Concussions presentation, 4 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Cindy Bezas will talk about concussions and the importance to be aware of the causes and effects. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Auditions/TF
CSI’s auditions for The Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” production at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Audition times for ages 5 to 18: 4 p.m. for Baby Mice, ages 5-7 (no height requirement, one year ballet preferred); 4:30 p.m., Angels, ages 7-9 (must be under 4 feet 6 inches, one year ballet minimum); 5 p.m., Ladybugs, ages 9-11 (must be under 5 feet, two years ballet minimum); 6:15 p.m., Party Guests, ages 11-15 (must be under 5 feet 2 inches, three years ballet minimum); and 8 p.m., Flowers, ages 12-18 (5 feet 2 inches and over, three years pointe minimum). Be ready to dance 15 minutes before audition times. Audition fee is $5. Rehearsals are on Saturdays in October and November. Students must be available for all rehearsals and the performances Dec. 11-12. Details: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Buhl
‘50s and ‘60s Rock ‘N Roll Rock-a-Billy fundraiser at the Buhl Moose Hall, 1101 Main St. Dinner of Sloppy Joes starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by the the show. Tickets are $15 and available at Hair & Things, 208-543-6030; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449; or at the Buhl Herald. Proceeds go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship Fund and Buhl’s West End Senior Center Meals on Wheels program.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for all ages, 10 a.m. in front of the CSI Student Union building. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a ceremony at 11 a.m. and the walk at 11:30 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Free registration at alz.org/walk.
Historical tour/TF
“Explorers and Early Settlers” with historian Ron James, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., meet in front of the CSI Security Building to organize a caravan to Milner. Visit the Caldron Linn site near the Milner Dam, walk the Oregon Trail and Milner Nature Trails, and tour the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite. The tour provides an overview of the Astorian fur traders, including Wilson Price Hunt and Robert Stuart. Bring a lunch. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Family Game Day, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring the family to play some of the library’s board and card games. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 1,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor is Cindy Sue Bezas, who has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Learn the foundation of ukulele playing, and how to strum and sing five fun ukulele songs. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $27, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Fundraiser/Buhl
Buhl Library Foundation’s “Tee Off for Books” golf tournament fundraiser at Clear Lake Country Club in the Snake River Canyon. Registration starts at 9 a.m. or participants can register in advance at the library. Cost for a team of four is $160. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. with a picnic lunch is at 2 p.m. Also raffle prizes, a silent auction, and team prizes. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Buhl Public Library.
Fundraiser/Buhl
‘50s and ‘60s Rock ‘N Roll Rock-a-Billy fundraiser at the Buhl Moose Hall, 1101 Main St. Dinner of Sloppy Joes starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show. Tickets are $15 and available at Hair & Things, 208-543-6030; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449; or at the Buhl Herald. Proceeds go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship Fund and Buhl’s West End Senior Center Meals on Wheels program.
Arts fest/Hagerman
Annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Features artists’ work, music, canoe and wagon rides, informational booths, food and beverages, and a Kids Corner. Music by Mosaic Jazz at noon; The Storytellers, 1:15 p.m.; Fort Harrison, 2:30 p.m.; Alturas, 3:45 p.m.; and Barton & Bollar, 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children (ages 5 to 12). No charge for children under 5. Advance tickets are available at the Arts Council, 208-734-2787. Thousandspringsfestival.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Theme is “Back to School.” Wear your school colors or favorite team colors. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger foods. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Music/Sun Valley
Brett Eldredge, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 to $79.50, and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Arts fest/Hagerman
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Features artists’ work, canoe and wagon rides, informational booths, food and beverages, and a Kids Corner. Music by Sons of Thunder Mountain, 12:30 p.m.; Wilson Fairchild Electrified, 1:45 p.m.; Crazy Love with Bruce Michael Miller and Heather Platts, 3 p.m.; and Emily Stanton Band, 4:15 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children (ages 5 to 12). No charge for children under 5. Advance tickets are available at the Arts Council, 208-734-2787. Thousandspringsfestival.org.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Monday, Sept. 24
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance lessons, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week and 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Music/Jerome
Mayday with 1 Ton, illest*Lyricists and Rap House, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Tickets are $18 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $22 day of show. Reserved seat are $25. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows Square Dance Club’s new class for beginning square dancers, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Open to ages 12 and older. First lesson you attend is free, then the cost is $5 per person for each lesson. Workshops for experienced dancers follow at 8:15 p.m. each Monday; cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. All ages are welcome. Free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s comic book is “Venom: Homecoming” by Mike Costa. Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. This group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The second session of the reading and discussion series features “Animals in Translation” by Temple Grandin with guest scholar Steven Hall of Idaho State University. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Art lecture/Ketchum
“Artists as Agitators and Changemakers” an art history lecture by Kristin Poole, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Poole is artistic director at the Sun Valley Center and recipient of the 2018 Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. The lecture is one of the events associated with “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” art exhibition and Big Idea project. Tickets for the lecture are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze begins Sept. 28 and continues through Oct. 27 at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Open from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. CSI Council of Horticulture students oversee the project. New activities include a straw fort, slingshots, checkers, tic-tac-toe, giant Jenga, life-size characters and dance performances. Treats are available for sale. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Music/Jerome
Wayland with Special Reserve and Trailerpark Rebels, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $15 day of show. Reserved seat are $20. 208-644-1111.
Music/Sun Valley
Singer-songwriter Storm Large performs at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Hosted by Sun Valley Center for the Arts. She is a frequent guest vocalist with Pink Martini and weaves together a cabaret show combining love songs and stories. Shows recommended for ages 17 and older, due to adult content and strong language (with humor). The late show will be Storm Unleashed. Premium reserved seats are $75 Sun Valley Center members and $85 for non-members and regular reserved seats are $50 and $60. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 28; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s third annual 5K Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the senior center. Pre-registration fee is $10 for student/track team rate, $15 a person or $50 family of four or more. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
Tournament/TF
CSI Ultimate Frisbee Tournament for ages 16 and older, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 on the CSI grounds, 315 Falls. Ave. Teams can register on day of the tournament or pre-register at the CSI Recreation Center. Info: CSI Recreation Center Director John Twiss, 208-732-6470.
Historical tour/TF
“Minidoka Internment Camp Tour” with historian Ron James, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, meet in front of the CSI Security Building to organize a caravan. Tour the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome County, site of a World War II Japanese-American concentration camp and relocation center. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Astrology/TF
“Basic Astrology for the Curious” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at 590 Addison Ave. The class is an introduction to the meaning of the signs, planets, and symbols of astrology and is instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist. Cost is $60; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Card party/TF
Magic Valley Symphony League will hold a card party fundraiser at noon Sept. 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls. The event includes a salad luncheon and bridge/pinochle prizes. Raffle tickets for other prizes will be available for purchase. Cost is $15. Reservations are required. Info: Elaine at 208-734-5323.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2” class, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences, and five strum patterns and also learn five tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials unless purchased in Level 1. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Cover Me musical duo, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert-style theater show chronicles Simon and Garfunkel’s journey from their humble beginnings, through their successes and to their split in 1970, and culminates with “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a live band performing the group’s hits. Tickets are $38 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Music/Jackpot
Little River Band, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Music/Jerome
American Hitmen and School Of Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. The show is for all ages. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $15 day of show. Reserved seat are $20. 208-644-1111.
Pet fest/TF
Blessing of the Animals, and pet food drive for Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Episcopal Church of Ascension courtyard, 371 Eastland Drive N. Bring pets on a leash or in a carrier. After a short worship service, each pet is blessed by the priest and given a blessing scarf. The event includes exhibits in support of animal care, along with treats for pets.
