Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m. Play board games free online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714582-0
Thursday, Dec. 17
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377528401
Friday, Dec. 18
Front Porch Flavor: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for live music from The Front Porch Flavor! 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098877001
Children’s Christmas Program: 9-10:30 a.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Children’s Christmas Program at MVBC. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/720058-0
Monday, Dec. 21
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Dec. 26, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714573-0
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377530407
Thursday, Dec. 24
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377532413
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/christmas-eve-candlelight-service-tickets-130324332587
Christmas Eve Service: 5-6 p.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/720064-0
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service—online: 7-8:15 p.m., Twin Falls. First United Methodist Church. 208-733-5872. go.evvnt.com/716056-0
Saturday, Dec. 26
Dueling Pianos: 7-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Dueling Pianos are back, the day after Christmas! Reservations highly recomended. Due to social distancing, seating will be limited. $10/person. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098879007
Monday, Dec. 28
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 1, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714574-0
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377534419
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
