 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events calendar
0 comments
Events calendar

Events calendar

  • 0

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m. Play board games free online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714582-0

Thursday, Dec. 17

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377528401

Friday, Dec. 18

Front Porch Flavor: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for live music from The Front Porch Flavor! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098877001

Children’s Christmas Program: 9-10:30 a.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Children’s Christmas Program at MVBC. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/720058-0

Monday, Dec. 21

Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Dec. 26, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714573-0

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377530407

Thursday, Dec. 24

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377532413

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/christmas-eve-candlelight-service-tickets-130324332587

Christmas Eve Service: 5-6 p.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/720064-0

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service—online: 7-8:15 p.m., Twin Falls. First United Methodist Church. 208-733-5872. go.evvnt.com/716056-0

Saturday, Dec. 26

Dueling Pianos: 7-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Dueling Pianos are back, the day after Christmas! Reservations highly recomended. Due to social distancing, seating will be limited. $10/person. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098879007

Monday, Dec. 28

Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 1, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/714574-0

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377534419

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News