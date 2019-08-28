Wednesday, Aug. 28
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Trivia, music/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m., and music by The Smoky Knights, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Karate/TF
Shotokan Karate class, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 28 through Jan. 13, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required by younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps to develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Workshop/TF
“Knotty Knot” clinic, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair, all day at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Ponies, Pistols and Pistons Show 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in Shouse Arena (advance tickets: $15, includes fair admission; day-of-show tickets: $11, does not include fair admission). Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Play with Gravity shows and Jeff Martin with magic and hypnotist shows. Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Musical/Hansen
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s preview of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the historic Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. The cast performs select songs and scenes from the show. Free admission. Concessions available for purchase. Info: Friends of Stricker, friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Joker” by Brian Azzarello. After being released from Arkham, Joker discovers other villains have moved in on his territory. Follow Gotham’s most notorious maniac as he reclaims what’s his in one night. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by literary historian Ted Dyer on “The Life and Work of Ezra Pound, Hailey’s Native Son,” 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Pound was born in 1885 in Hailey and went on to become a giant in literature as a poet, critic and cultural dynamo despite holding controversial political views. Dyer is a part-time teacher, tutor, free-lance journalist, musician, and a player and teacher of jazz and lectures on many subjects. Free admission. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $16 and $13 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $12 and $9 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Friday, Aug. 30
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $16 and $13 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $12 and $9 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fest/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration includes reading of cowboy poetry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. 500 E. Ave., and a reception to honor Kathy and Patsy Wygle, Wagon Days grand marshals, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. A barn dance with music by Old Death Whisper follows 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. Wagondays.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pet clinic/TF
Micro-chip clinic for pets, presented by People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue West.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Dr. Nick Redbone and opening act Jeff Leir, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $19 and $16 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $15 and $12 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Parade, music/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration continues with the Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square; children’s activities, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fourth Street and East Avenue; and cultural demonstrations, 10 a.m. to noon at Festival Meadows. Big Hitch Parade starts at 1 p.m. along Sun Valley Road and Main Street, followed by a street party with country singer-songwriter Brandon Lay, of Tennessee, at East Avenue next to Ketchum Town Square. Wagondays.org.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, 2019 U.S. National champions, 8:45 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest/Bellevue
Bellevue Labor Day Celebration, noon to 6 p.m. at the Memorial Park on North Third Street. Features music, entertainment, food and vendors.
Fair, concert/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues all day at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Concert with Chris Janson and guest Jackson Michelson, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance tickets: $30, includes fair admission. Day-of-concert tickets: $26 and $23 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Music/Filer
Jaime Thietten, a Christian recording artist and songwriter, performs at a community church service at the Twin Falls County Fair, 10:15 a.m. at the free stage area at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Thietten of Twin Falls has established an international touring base and recorded more than a half dozen albums during her 20-year career.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Sept. 2
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fest/Bellevue
Bellevue Labor Day Celebration, noon to 6 p.m. at the Memorial Park on North Third Street. Features a parade at noon, along with music, entertainment, food and vendors at the park.
Fun run/Bellevue
Bellevue Labor Day Fun Run and Walk, 9 a.m. at the Memorial Park on North Third Street. Fee is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K; register at raceentry.com. The event raises money for the Bellevue Fire Department’s Burn-out Fund.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: 4-H/FFA junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4398.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Country Swing classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, in CSI’s Gym 304. The class includes the basics of swing, two-step and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss, 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5 through Sept. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Other painting classes: 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 6 through Sept. 27, and 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9 through Sept. 30, at the senior center. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson, “With A Song In My Heart,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The recital focuses on composers of diverse nationalities, with selections from Russia, Hungary, France, Germany, Italy and America. The performance blends narration with music ranging from classical art song and opera to film scores and Broadway show tunes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Performance/Ketchum
Australian-based circus ensemble C!RCA, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The “What Will Have Been” production is composed of three circus artists stretching the boundaries of contemporary circus with movement, dance and theater. The performers are accompanied on stage by a violinist, fusing together the music of Bach, Philip Glass and electronica. Tickets are $30 to $150 at theargyros.org.
Fundraiser/TF
Wings & Things: The Ultimate Tailgate Challenge, presented by Twin Falls Optimist Club, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. The fundraiser includes food competitions with several categories. Proceeds benefit local schools. Tickets are $10 each or two for $15, and available at twinfallsoptimistclub.com. Student tickets are $5 at the gate (identification is required). Children 6 and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.
Fest/TF
Fifth annual Twin Falls Firefighters Ball, 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 7 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Features catered food, music, dancing, auctions and a no-host bar. Proceeds support the Twin Falls Firefighters Burnout and Benevolence Fund. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. For tickets or information, contact Braden Patterson at 208-949-8007.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A tasting tour of French wine with Michael of Barrique Distributing. The four wines will be paired with French inspired bites. Cost is $25; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W., with an evening of conversation, wine and treats. Book discussion is about “The Best Cook in the World” by Rick Bragg. Cost is $30; register at 208-733-5477.
Ceremony/TF
Valley House Homeless Shelter’s open house and ground-breaking ceremony, noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 507 Addison Ave. W. Lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. 208-734-7736.
Auditions/TF
Open auditions for The Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Audition times: 4 p.m., Baby Mice, ages 5-7 (no height requirement, one year ballet preferred); 4:30 p.m., Angels, ages 7-9 (must be under 4 feet 6 inches, one year ballet minimum); 5 p.m., Bon Bons, ages 9-11 (under 5 feet, two years ballet minimum); 6:15 p.m., Party Children, ages 11-15 (under 5 feet 2 inches, three years ballet minimum); and 8 p.m., Waltz of the Flowers, ages 12-18 (5 feet 2 inches and over, three years pointe minimum). Arrive at least 15 minutes before the audition time and be ready to dance (dressed and stretched). Audition fee is $5. Rehearsals are on Saturdays in October, November and December with Rayni Capps. Audition fee is $10. Students must be available for all rehearsals and the performances Dec. 6-7. Details: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
