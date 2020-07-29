Events calendar

Friday, July 31

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Music/TF

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.

Fest/Jerome

Summer Night of Worship and Music, 5 to 9 p.m. at Canyonside Christian School, 820 E. Nez Perce St. The event features singer-songwriter EllieMae Millenkamp, a Canyonside Christian School alumni from Jerome and a Team Blake contestant of Season 17 of “The Voice,” and also church bands and guest speakers, along with food trucks. Free admission. Donations will be accepted. Bring chairs and blankets for seating.

Dancing/Jerome