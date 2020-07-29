Events calendar

Wednesday, July 29
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night hosted by The Magic Valley Young Professionals, 6 to 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Thursday, July 30
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park. Musical director is Elizabeth Thomsen. The music program includes “Six Flags,” “American Civil War Fantasy,” “Marching Down Broadway” and “Bound for Glory” among other selections. Free and open to the public.
Friday, July 31
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fest/Jerome
Summer Night of Worship and Music, 5 to 9 p.m. at Canyonside Christian School, 820 E. Nez Perce St. The event features singer-songwriter EllieMae Millenkamp, a Canyonside Christian School alumni from Jerome and a Team Blake contestant of Season 17 of “The Voice,” and also church bands and guest speakers, along with food trucks. Free admission. Donations will be accepted. Bring chairs and blankets for seating.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021
Saturday, Aug. 1
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual rhizome sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the west side of Twin Falls City Park, with social distancing. The group will have a selection of irises with several varieties available in different heights. There will also be day lilies for sale. Information: Magic Valley Iris Society web page or on Facebook, or email onthegograham@gmail.com.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs its “Best of the Summer” concert at 7 p.m. outside at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free and open to the public.
Next week
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs its “Best of the Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Twin Falls City Park. Free and open to the public.
