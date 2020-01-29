Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Art registration/TF
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley registration is open through Feb. 1. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Art & Soul is the Northwest’s largest public-voting art contest that takes place from April 10 through 25 at Twin Falls businesses and public spaces. More than $43,000 in prize money will be awarded and 40 artists-winners will be chosen by public vote. Grand prize will be $12,000. In the youth category sponsored by the Magic Valley Mall, students in kindergarten through 12th grade have a chance to win a total of $1,000 in prize money. Register to enter by Feb. 1 at magicvalleyhasart.com. 208-734- 2787.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Ag show/TF
Agri-Action with displays of agricultural equipment, products and services, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser fest/TF
Twin Falls Rotary Club’s 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The event also features live music by Crazy Love, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $20 in advance at Kurt’s Pharmacy or twinfallsrotary.org, or $25 at the door.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 30, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture with artist Christina Dowdy. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Guitar class/TF
“Beginning Guitar” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through March 5, in CSI’s Fine Arts 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 23, in CSI’s Desert Building, Room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Welding helmets, safety glasses, ear plugs and more are available. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Fee is $220; register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Friday, Jan. 31
Ag show/TF
Agri-Action with displays of agricultural equipment, products and services, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road.
Presentation/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s 15th annual Brown Bag Lecture Series, with the season topic “Gems of the Magic Valley,” begins at noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The program features Amy Schutte, owner of Hudson & Co, a boutique marketing agency in Twin Falls. Her presentation is “Use Story to Grow Your Business” and demonstrates ways to keep from wasting money on marketing that does not work. Schutte is a marketing and branding strategist for small businesses and thought-leaders, a StoryBrand Certified Guide and a published writer and speaker. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Music/TF
Mosaic Jazz, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m., and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents West Coast violinist Kimberlee Dodds Dray and Slovakian pianist Peter Fancovic at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Dray meets Fancovic in New York City to rehearse. Their recital of Soviet and American repertoire characterizes a program spanning from Prokofiev to Gershwin. Dray studied under Soviet violinist Nina Beilina and has performed across the United States. Fancovic earned his Masters of Music in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music and is a sought-after soloist and collaborator. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Ag show/TF
Agri-Action, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road.
Presentation/TF
Shawn Willsey, author and CSI geology professor, speaks about the unique geology of southern Idaho, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Willsey, author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho,” will discuss what events determined local landscapes. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. Information: 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Capstone Missions’ annual crab feast and benefit auction, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church Hall, 216 Second Ave. E. Wine and cheese social starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Dessert, live and silent auctions start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and available in advance at capstonemissions.org/crabfeast.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Feb. 3
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 through Feb. 24, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band is directed by George K. Halsell and will perform April 28. Info: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through Feb. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Drawing class/TF
“Basic Drawing Skills” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through March 3, in CSI’s Hepworth Building, Room 135. Instructor is Karen Fothergill. Beginners or hobbyists can learn techniques behind life-like drawings. Subjects include still-life objects, shading, figure and facial proportion, animals and landscapes. Bring these supplies to class: 11-by-14-inch sketchbook, a graphite drawing pencil, and a gum or pink pearl eraser. Cost is $80. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Workshops/TF
“Improv I” and “Improv II” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through April 1, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, Rooms 119 and 137. In “Improv I,” learn the fundamentals of improv through simple and fun games which help with team building and more; no prior experience required. “Improv II” is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience to fine tune fundamentals learned in Level 1 while learning to focus on scene work. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scenes. They have taught improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and the Second City for more than 15 years. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Next week
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Features Live Action, Feb. 5; Animated, Feb. 6; Documentary Program A, Feb. 12; and Documentary Program B, Feb. 13. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6 through Feb. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 13-15 in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book selected by a Story Time friend, 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Presentation/Hagerman
“Past, Present and Future of Devil’s Corral” presentation by Karl Ruprecht, president of the Friends of Devil’s Corral, at the Hagerman Valley Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hagerman Valley Senior Citizen Center, 140 E. Lake St., across from City Park. Ruprecht, an outdoors enthusiast, formed the nonprofit Friends of Devil’s Corral in hopes of preserving the area’s rich cultural and natural resources from possible development. Free. 208-850-9996.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93.
Music fest/Hagerman
“Untapped Talent” Music Arts Contest Festival, presented by Hagerman Valley Foundation, starts at noon Feb. 8 at Prince Memorial Gym, 160 N. State St. Open to small groups and individuals for performing arts: singing, dancing, instruments and comedy; spaces available for contestants. Prizes will be awarded. Anyone can come listen and vote. Food and vendors available, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: HagermanValleyFestivals@gmail.com or 208-536-0094.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Valentine Dinner Dance is Feb. 8 at the Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., U.S. Highway 93. This event is for mainstream and plus dancers, and pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. Cost is $18 per person.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows offers beginning square dance lessons at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Teen, singles and couples are welcome. The first lesson is free and lessons continue for the next 15 Mondays at $5 per lesson.
Workshop/TF
“Beaded Ladder Wrap Bracelets” workshop, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 13, in CSI’s Shield Building, Room 113. Learn to create beaded ladder wrap bracelets and use beading techniques such as laddering and macrame stitches. Cost is $25, plus $30 paid to instructor Diane Gause for supplies. Register: csi.educommunityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Cake decorating/TF
“Basics of Cake Decorating” class, offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 through March 10, in the Desert Building, Room 114. Instructor Scotti Tverdy covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn about leveling cake layers, frosting techniques, using toppers and fondants, and the basics of borders. Cost is $100, plus $60 paid to the instructor for supplies. Registration deadline is Feb. 5: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.