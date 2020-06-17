Events calendar

Wednesday, June 17
Storytime/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “Cosplay and Superheroes.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Friday, June 19
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Cosplay” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Saturday, June 20
Yoga/TF
Summer Solstice Yoga, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park. The free event features four teachers and four different styles, including Kathy Jones with Sun Salutations, Kim DePew with power yoga, Amy Toft with groovy yoga, a slow and relaxed flow that still grooves, and Andrea Robbins with rejuvenating yoga Nidra, also known as sleep yoga. Each teacher leads the group about 15 minutes. Bring your own mat event and observe physical distancing. An optional donation jar for Everybody Eats will be available, twin.church/everybodyeats.
Monday, June 22
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features the theme of “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on “Mythology.” Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Next week
Art celebration/TF
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Kickoff Celebration, 1 to 6 p.m. June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, with early registration for voting. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Information: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org. or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Art reception/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s artist reception and open house for the “Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit, 1 to 6 p.m. June 25 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Music fest/Filer
Highway 30 Music Fest, June 25-27 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Art show/TF
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is featured June 26 through July 11, with nearly 300 artists’ work showcased at about 90 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. The public can vote to help determine the art contest winners. During the art event, free voter registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place (closed July 4). Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The awards ceremony is 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!