Events calendar

Music fest/Filer

Art show/TF

The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is featured June 26 through July 11, with nearly 300 artists’ work showcased at about 90 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. The public can vote to help determine the art contest winners. During the art event, free voter registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place (closed July 4). Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The awards ceremony is 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.