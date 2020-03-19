Event calendar

MARCH 28
Veteran celebration/Rupert - CANCELED
The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America’s celebration of Vietnam veterans has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Organizers hope to reschedule the event. More information: contact Chuck Driscoll at 208-678-3599.
MARCH 31
Bereavement group/Burley
A bereavement group will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting on March 24 and running through April 28 at Intermountain Homecare & Hospice, 1031 East Main, Burley. Bereavement education groups offer emotional support, education about grieving, and an opportunity to become acquainted with others who have experienced the loss of a loved one who has died. Groups are open to the community, and there is no cost to attend. For more information, and so that we can have a packet ready for participants, please call one of the following social workers: Marcie Bedke, 208-678-8844; Carey Stoker, 208- 678-8844; or Martha Matthews, 208-677-6581.
APRIL 3
Child Find/Rupert
The Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Friday, April 3 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th Street in the District Service Center, Rupert. Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3 - 5 years old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. It is very important to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten. Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727. If you have a child or know a child between ages 3 – 21 who might need some additional help, please call the school nearest you for an appointment.
APRIL 9
Quilting guild meeting - CANCELED
Mt. Harrison Quilting Guild has canceled its April 9 meeting due to the coronavirus. Members are hoping to meet in May. Questions: Cindy at 208-670-4359.