NOVEMBER 8-10
OVAC play/Oakley
The Oakley Valley Arts Council will prevent “The Christmas Schooner” November 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and November 3 at 2 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue, Oakley. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Call 208-677-ARTS/2787 Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NOVEMBER 7-10
Comedy/Burley
Burley High School Theater Department presents “Suite Surrender,” a play by Michael McKeever at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-10 at the BHS Little Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
SATURDAY, NOV. 10
School gala, auction/Burley
The St. Nicholas Catholic School holds its gala and fall auction Nov. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and live auction begins at 8 p.m. at Burley Inn Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave in Burley. Casino games, appetizers, auctions, and raffles. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door. Information: 208-436-6320.
SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Movie and coat drive/Paul
The Hope Community Church, 25 N. 4th St. E., Paul is holding a free showing of the movie “I Can Only Imagine,” at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the church. The church is also holding a children’s coat drive during the movie.
FRIDAY, NOV. 16
Concert/Burley
The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off its season with a fall Salute to Youth concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the King Fine Arts Center. The orchestra will feature two outstanding youth soloists from our area who will be accompanied by the orchestra.
SATURDAY, NOV. 17
Harvest luncheon/bazaar/Burley
The Presbyterian Women will hold their Annual Harvest Luncheon & Bazaar on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave, Burley. All are welcome. The Presbyterian Women will hold their Annual Christmas Brunch & Cookie Swap at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 15 at the First Presbyterian Church, Burley. All are welcome. The church will hold its Annual Christmas Program on Sunday, December 16 at 10:45 a.m. during worship.
THURSDAY, NOV. 22
Turkey Trot/Paul
The 13th annual Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot takes place at 9 .m. Nov. 22at West Minico Middle School in Paul. Race day registration will be available at West Minico Middle School from 8-8:30 am. Visit www.minicassiaturkeytrot.com for more information. Volunteers are also needed.
THURSDAY, NOV. 22
Thanksgiving dinner/Rupert
On Thanksgiving Day, the Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 will host the annual Rupert Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meal is free, but free will offerings will be accepted and all proceeds to benefit Rupert Elks charities throughout the year. If you would like to sign up for meal delivery that day and you live in the Mini-Cassia area, make request to the Rupert Elks Lodge no later than Nov. 16. For more information, contact the Rupert Elks Lodge at 208-436-4852
NOV. 29-DEC. 1
Christmas celebration/Rupert
“Christmas at the Wilson 2018” at Wilson Theatre in Rupert. Three nights are being planned, Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Nov. 29: 7-9 p.m. (with a VIP option of early entrance at 6:30 p.m.); Friday, Nov. 30: 7-10 p.m. (with a VIP option of early entrance at 6:30 p.m.); Saturday, Dec. 1: 7-10 p.m. (with a VIP option of early entrance at 6:30 p.m.) A matinee showing of the movie “Elf” is planned for Dec. 1. Any pass purchased will be the entrance ticket for the showings of “Elf” on Dec. 1. Showtimes are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Concessions will be available to purchase.
SATURDAY, DEC. 1
Christmas dinner/Rupert
The Minidoka County Senior Center will hold its annual Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Shrimp and filet mignon will be served. Cost is $20 per person or $35 per couple. Information: 208-436-9107.
DEC. 2-4
Christmas concerts/Oakley and Rupert
Oakley Valley Arts Council will present its Christmas Around the World Concert directed by Janna Exon. Guest director will be Bonnie Bair. The OVAC Christmas Choir will perform music from around the world including the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 3 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue in Oakley, and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at The Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont in Rupert. The concerts are free.
DECEMBER 7-8
The Nutcracker/Burley
"The Nutcracker" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. The ballet is being produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. Call 208-678-4117 for reservations. General admission is $12 with senior citizen (age 65 and older) tickets for $10. Reserved Patron of the Arts seating is available for $18 and $16. Tickets will also be available at the door.
DECEMBER 15-16
Church Christmas program/Burley
The First Presbyterian Church will hold its Annual Christmas Program on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 10:45 am during worship. All are welcome. The Presbyterian Women will also hold their Annual Christmas Brunch & Cookie Swap on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church 2100 Burton Ave, Burley. All are welcome.
