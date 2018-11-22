NOV. 29-DEC. 1
Christmas celebration/Rupert
“Christmas at the Wilson 2018” at Wilson Theatre in Rupert. The theme is “Elf.” Three nights are being planned, Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Dates: Nov. 29, 7-9 p.m. (with a VIP option of early entrance at 6:30 p.m.); Friday, Nov. 30, 7-10 p.m. (with a VIP option of early entrance at 6:30 p.m.); Saturday, Dec. 1, 7-10 p.m. (with a VIP option of early entrance at 6:30 p.m.) A matinee showing of the movie “Elf” on Dec. 1 (any pass purchased will be the entrance ticket for the movie). Showtimes are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Concessions will be available to purchase.
NOV. 30-DEC. 1
Christmas bazaar/Burley
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Christmas Gift Bazaar will be noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 at 554 Hiland Ave., Burley.
SATURDAY, DEC. 1
Christmas dinner/Rupert
The Minidoka County Senior Center will hold its annual Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Shrimp and filet mignon will be served. Cost is $20 per person or $35 per couple. Information: 208-436-9107.
Book sale/Rupert
The Friends of the DeMary Library’s First-Saturday-of-the-Month Sale on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Book Central, 630 5th St. in Rupert. Authors such as W.E.B. Griffin, Mary Higgins Clark and Danielle Steel will be featured. Be sure to check out our Christmas section as well. A large percentage of the books are in gift-giving condition.
DECEMBER 2-4
Christmas concerts/Oakley and Rupert
Oakley Valley Arts Council will present its Christmas Around the World Concert directed by Janna Exon. Guest director will be Bonnie Bair. The OVAC Christmas Choir will perform music from around the world including the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 3 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue in Oakley, and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at The Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont in Rupert. The concerts are free.
DECEMBER 3
Christmas parade/Burley
Burley's Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3. The parade escorts Santa in the fire truck to Centennial Park where he will turn on the lights. More entries are being sought. Entry is free of charge. For more info or an entry form call Sonya at 208-670-2408.
DECEMBER 5
Instant Pot class/Rupert
The Minidoka County Extension Office is having a Cooking Under Pressure (Instant Pot) class at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Minidoka County Extension Office. This will a hands-on class which will discuss how to use an electric pressure cooker safely and then participants will make lemon butter chicken, brown rice, brown butter carrots and cheesecake. Cost is $15 (must be paid in advance) and that includes the meal, recipe cards, and handouts. Class taught by University of Idaho Minidoka County Extension Educator Becky Hutchings. Information: 208- 436-7184.
DECEMBER 7-8
The Nutcracker/Burley
"The Nutcracker" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. The ballet is being produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. Call 208-678-4117 for reservations. General admission is $12 with senior citizen (age 65 and older) tickets for $10. Reserved Patron of the Arts seating is available for $18 and $16. Tickets will also be available at the door.
DECEMBER 10
Community concert/Rupert
The Rupert United Methodist Church at 605 H St., Rupert, is hosting its annual community concert, featuring "AFSharps" (American Falls Community Choir) Monday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. directed by Dan Bowman. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend. A love offering for the choir will be accepted. There will be refreshments following the concert, giving people an opportunity to get acquainted with the choir members. Information: 208-436-3354.
DECEMBER 15
WHO-liday Grinch Party/Rupert
The Minidoka County 4-H Teens WHO-liday Grinch Party at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds. Wagon ride, food, and more. $25 per ticket, which can be purchased at the Minidoka County Extension Office, 85 East Baseline, Rupert. Information: 208-436-7184.
DECEMBER 15-16, 24
Church brunch, service/Burley
The Presbyterian Women will hold their Annual Christmas Brunch & Cookie Swap at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 15 at the First Presbyterian Church, Burley. All are welcome. The church will hold its Annual Christmas Program on Sunday, December 16 at 10:45 a.m. during worship. Christmas Eve candlelight service 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. The church is at 2100 Burton Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.