WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20
Coin club meeting/Paul
The Empty Pockets Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Paul City Hall building, 152 S. 600 W. The club is accepting new members. The group meets monthly on the third Wednesday and a different topic is discussed at each meeting. Information: Neil Ritchie, vice president of the coin club, at 208-878-2844.
THURSDAY, FEB. 21
Baseball open gym and tryouts/ Rupert
All boys ages 8-15 that are interested in trying out for the Minico Youth All-Star Baseball or Babe Ruth team are invited to baseball open gym, to be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the the Minico Hitting Facility. All-star tryouts for ages 8-12 will be April 2 and 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Big Valley Baseball Fields. All-Star practices will start in April to be ready for tournaments starting in May. Tournaments and practice will run May – August tentatively. Final schedule and details will be provided after tryouts at a scheduled parent meeting. If you are interested in coaching, please talk to a coach at open gym.
All boys ages 13-15 that are interested in playing Babe Ruth baseball are also invited to the open gym. Babe Ruth registration and team drafts will be April 22 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Flake Baseball Field. Babe Ruth parent meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 22 at Flake Baseball Field.
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
Quilt guild meeting/Paul
Mt. Harrison Quilting Guild regular monthly meeting on Feb. 26. The guild meets every fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Paul West End Fire Department, in Paul directly across the highway from the junior high school. Beginning and experienced quilters are all welcomed. At each monthly meeting there will be either a presentation, a visiting quilter or a lesson on a new quilting technique. Also, at each monthly meeting there will be a presentation for a block of the month (BOM) which has been designed by one of our members. A Shop Hop to Logan, Utah is being planned for June to visit three quilt shops. For the February meeting, a program is being presented called “Cutting Up Disappearing Blocks.” Refreshments will be served. If you are looking for new friendships, help with a quilting problem or new ideas for a quilt this is the place to go. Information: Liz at 208-312-4015.
MARCH
Comedy/Oakley
“Greater Tuna” will be at Howells Opera House in Oakley on March 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be on sale on Feb. 7 to 2019 season pass holders and members, and to the general public on Feb. 14. Tickets are $10.00 and reservations are recommended. 2019 season passes are available for $24. Call 208-677-ARTS/2787 Monday-Saturday (9:00 a.m.-5 p.m.).
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Garden symposium/Burley
"Find Your Green Thumb," the 9th annual South Idaho Garden Symposium, takes place from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at Morey's Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd North in Burley. Cost is general admission, $30; certified Master Gardener, $25; student with ID, $25; or $40 at the door. To register, contact Mitzi Ramsey at 208-436-7184 or mramsey@uidaho.edu or Nikki Polson 480-236-8336 or nikki.polson@gmail.com. Early bird registration ends at 5 p.m. March 1. Registration includes lunch and snacks, and goody bags will be give to the first 100 people at the door. The event will include a silent auction and door prizes. Learn more on Facebook at Mini-Cassia Master Gardeners.
THURSDAY, APRIL 11
Animal shelter fundraiser/Burley
The third annual Dessert for Dogs at 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Morey's Event Center 219 E 3rd, Burley. Tickets will be $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Event will raise money for The Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Control Shelter. Tickets available March 1 at Rupert City Hall, Animal Medical Clinic, Heyburn, or at the event door.
