Evaluation planned for Minidoka Magistrate Judge Doug Abenroth

RUPERT — Pursuant to Idaho Supreme Court Magistrate rules, the Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission conducts to appraisals of the a magistrate judge’s performance prior to the expiration of the probationary period at nine and 18 months after appointment.

The Commission will be conducting an evaluation on Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Douglas G. Abenroth.

Public comments may be given to the commission by obtaining an evaluation form from Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator at the Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls or by visiting the website www.5thjudicialdistrict.com. Additionally forms are available at the Sherman J. Bellwood Judicial Building, 715 G. St. Rupert.

All evaluation are confidential and must be signed and either mailed or faxed to Shelli Tubbs by Tuesday, Nov. 30.

