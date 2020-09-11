Ethiopians mark the start of a new year after 'God's wrath'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopians on Friday welcomed what many people around the world might like to see: the beginning of a new year.

Following a calendar seven years behind the Gregorian one used by much of the world, Ethiopians marked the beginning of 2013.

“The 2012 Ethiopian calendar is a year where we went through a lot. There was a big punishment as a result of (God’s) wrath,” said Emkulu Yiheyis, an Ethiopian Orthodox priest. “But it was not as big as we thought it would be, because of God’s will it was easier, and we are here now.

“We were largely protected from going through the horror we saw elsewhere.”

Coronavirus cases only in recent weeks have begun to rise rapidly in Africa’s second most populous country. Ethiopia had more than 62,000 confirmed cases as of Friday, including nearly 1,000 deaths. The government let a state of emergency expire over the weekend, opening the way for more public gatherings.

On Friday, people prayed and sang at Bole Medhane Alem Church in the capital, Addis Ababa.