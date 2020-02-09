RUPERT — A small Rupert company with a big heart is working hard to keep people warm in the winter and cool in the summer by installing insulation in residential homes and commercial properties — and by giving back to the community.
ET Insulation, 99 W. 142 N., was founded in 2008 and is owned by Shane Chestnut.
The company installs batt and foam insulation for existing homes and businesses, along with providing insulation services to new residences and companies.
“We’ve grown quite a bit in the last four to five years,” said Chestnut, who said after the recession ended in 2009 and 2010 business picked up substantially. “We have a lot of regular customers now.”
The company was nominated by Krista Tracy, secretary High Output Inc., which has worked with Chestnut’s company on homes and Burley’s new Hampton Inn.
“It’s a very good company and they do a good job,” Tracy said.
The company is working very hard and growing, Tracy wrote on the nomination form.
“They are very nice to all customers and really care about their employees,” she wrote. “They do very good work and give back to the community whenever they can. We are very lucky to have them in our community.”
The company also worked on the new apartment complex on Hiland Avenue.
Chestnut said giving back to the community is something the company believes in doing.
The company has donated insulation to non-profit organizations like Fighter’s Chance, Grace Church and Minico High School, where the company insulated the school’s baseball practice facility and provided insulation for a tiny house project at the school. The company has also provided insulation and labor for a couple of Magic Valley Habitat for Humanity homes and donated the labor on a couple of other homes.
“Shane is great,” said Brent Van Every, Minico High School cabinetry and residential construction teacher who is overseeing the tiny house project. “He is donating batted insulation for the walls and attic. It’s such a great thing.”
“We help whenever we can when these projects come up. I believe those good things always come back around,” said Chesnut.
Chestnut said the company’s business has grown mainly through word-of-mouth and he attributes the company’s success to all the support he’s received from local construction companies.
“We wouldn’t be where we are with our crew, and those guys. DL Evans Bank also helped work with me through the recession time,” Chestnut said. “Our workers take pride in what we do and they always work to our company’s standards.”
