 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernie

Ernie

Ernie

From the shivering, shy and timid dog that he was when he came to us, he has just absolutely blossomed.... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages Twin Falls duplex
Local

Fire damages Twin Falls duplex

A fire caused extensive damage to half of a Twin Falls duplex early Tuesday, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other unit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News