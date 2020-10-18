Eric Parker, Candidate for State Senate, District 26

I am running for Senate in District 26 in Blaine, Lincoln, Camas and Gooding counties. I have lived in Idaho off and on since 1998 but decided to stay permanently in 2006 when my first child was born. I choose Idaho as the place to raise my children because it is still a safe place with family values.

Since getting here I have witnessed many out-of-state special-interest groups trying to change Idaho from what I love. I have spent the last two years fighting these groups and their legislation at the Capitol by educating and informing the public on hidden agendas inside bills. I have spent many hours traveling to testify for and against bills and made many relationships with our State Representatives. I am a working-class citizen and a family man. I believe this helps me relate to the struggles many Idahoans go through. I will take this knowledge to the Legislature and fight to keep our heritage and Idaho’s values strong.

I stand with the Second Amendment. I strongly believe in our individual right to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and by the Constitution of the State of Idaho.

I am the founder of The Real 3% of Idaho, which has helped pass State legislation expanding our Second Amendment rights here.

I will not compromise on our right to keep and bear arms.

I believe that if we uphold and reaffirm the Bill of Rights on the State level when examining and voting on legislation, we are ensuring equality for all Idahoans. I will base every vote on the constitutionality of both the United States and the State of Idaho Constitutions. I will work to address all constitutional breakdowns and to re-establish checks and balances to our state government.

