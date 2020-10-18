 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eric Parker, Candidate for State Senate, District 26
0 comments

Eric Parker, Candidate for State Senate, District 26

  • 0
Eric Parker

Eric Parker

 COURTESY PHOTO

I am running for Senate in District 26 in Blaine, Lincoln, Camas and Gooding counties. I have lived in Idaho off and on since 1998 but decided to stay permanently in 2006 when my first child was born. I choose Idaho as the place to raise my children because it is still a safe place with family values.

Since getting here I have witnessed many out-of-state special-interest groups trying to change Idaho from what I love. I have spent the last two years fighting these groups and their legislation at the Capitol by educating and informing the public on hidden agendas inside bills. I have spent many hours traveling to testify for and against bills and made many relationships with our State Representatives. I am a working-class citizen and a family man. I believe this helps me relate to the struggles many Idahoans go through. I will take this knowledge to the Legislature and fight to keep our heritage and Idaho’s values strong.

I stand with the Second Amendment. I strongly believe in our individual right to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and by the Constitution of the State of Idaho.

I am the founder of The Real 3% of Idaho, which has helped pass State legislation expanding our Second Amendment rights here.

I will not compromise on our right to keep and bear arms.

I believe that if we uphold and reaffirm the Bill of Rights on the State level when examining and voting on legislation, we are ensuring equality for all Idahoans. I will base every vote on the constitutionality of both the United States and the State of Idaho Constitutions. I will work to address all constitutional breakdowns and to re-establish checks and balances to our state government.

Eric Parker

Running for State Senate District 26

How long have you lived in Idaho? Off and on since 1998

Previous government, political or civic experience? Founder of The Real 3% of Idaho

Occupation? Electrician

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News