JEROME — Eric Dean Box, 79, of Jerome, passed away o June 18, 2023, at his home. Funeral service will be held 1 at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Farnsworth S Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Eric's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Eric Dean Box
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
OUR VIEW: We’ve been conditioned to be skeptical about air service from Twin Falls, but this newest venture with Delta Airlines is significant…
Dietrich boys basketball coach Wayne Dill died Tuesday afternoon.
With increased flows that began last week, sending an additional 3,000 cfs of water cascading over the falls, it is quite the sight.
Death notices for Friday, June 23, 2023.