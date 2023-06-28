JEROME — Eric Dean Box, 79, of Jerome, passed away o June 18, 2023, at his home. Funeral service will be held 1 at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Farnsworth S Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Eric's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.