SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An environmentalist group is questioning the use of bulldozers to fight major wildfires, saying they’re ineffective and leave lasting environmental damage.
The Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, & Ecology organization released a report Thursday detailing bulldozer use during a Northern California wildfire in July. That fire killed eight people and destroyed 1,000 homes in and around Redding. One dozer driver died and another was seriously hurt.
Bulldozers are called in to help contain wildfires by clearing trees and vegetation in the blaze’s path.
The report found that the 305 miles of terrain the bulldozers cut through did little to slow the fire because flying embers jumped the lines.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott Mclean didn’t respond to phone and email requests for comment.
