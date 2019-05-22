KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will kick off its Summer Concert Series with an incredible co-bill of two amazing musicians and their bands: Ziggy Marley and Michael Franti & Spearhead. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with early entry and VIP access at 6 p.m. and general admission access at 6:15 p.m. June 24 at the River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane.
Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, author and philanthropist. He is a reggae icon in his own right, but he is also part of reggae royalty — the eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley and the bandleader of his own Melody Makers.
Michael Franti is well-loved by Sun Valley locals for his upbeat songs that feature funk, reggae and folk with a danceable vibe and energy that leaves audiences smiling. With worldwide hits “Say Hey” and “The Sound of Sunshine,” Franti focuses his music and work on spreading positivity and battling the cynicism in the world today.
“The Center’s summer concerts are one of the most fun ways that we gather as a community, and we can’t wait to have Ziggy Marley and Michael Franti here to start off the series in June,” Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts, said in a statement. “Their brand of upbeat, feel-good music will get the whole Wood River Valley up and celebrating summer together under the stars at River Run.”
Tickets are $45 general admission for SVCA members, $55 for nonmembers and $20 for children 18 and younger. Early entry tickets are sold out, as is the VIP seating area. Prices do not include taxes and fees.
The 2019 Summer Concert Series will continue July 24 with a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Lucius. Wrapping up the series will be Jackson Browne Aug. 5.
To purchase tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
