Youth Soloist winners will help kick off Magic Valley Symphony's 2022-23 season

When the Magic Valley Symphony starts its season on Sunday, it will be featuring three talented youth soloists.

Darren Su, 13, Ethan Hunt, 16, and Naomi Wagoner, 18, are this year’s Youth Soloist Competition.

The contest is put on every other year where kids can compete to win a scholarship given by the Seagraves Family Foundation, a nonprofit based in the Magic Valley.

The scholarship can be used by the kids for educational purposes, to pursue better musical training or to buy things that will help them with their performances.

Darren, who started piano at the age of 3 but really found his love for the piano while in China, decided to play “Concerto No. 5, First Movement” for his performance.

According to Ethan, he loved watching the Disney movie “Fantasia 2000” while growing up which is what inspired his choice of “Piano Concerto No. 2, First Movement.”

Wagoner, who began studying music in 2009, will be playing “Oboe Concerto in C, First Movement” for her performance.

After winning the competition, the young musicians attended a dinner called the “Maestro Circle” where they got to perform for the donors of the scholarship as a way to show their talent and gratitude for winning.

Along with playing the piano, both Darren and Ethan play the violin and Ethan also plays the guitar.

“(Playing the violin) is an interesting alternative,” Darren said. “But I can’t give (piano) up.”

They also find inspiration in other types of music. Darren said he loves to listen to the different period pieces in classical music as well as electronic dance music.

Ethan says he listens to rap and country and he even likes to create his own rap songs with his brother.

“Any type of music can make you feel something,” he said.

“It’s a unique way of expressing feelings,” Darren said.

The Magic Valley Symphony 2022-23 season will go from October through April, through four concerts.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Individual season tickets are $50.